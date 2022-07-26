Virgin Money plans to enter buy now, pay later market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Virgin Money plans to enter buy now, pay later market

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 2.16pm
Virgin Money is set to launch a new buy now, pay later credit card product (Rui Vieira/PA)
Virgin Money is set to launch a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) credit card product.

The bank said it plans to enter the BNPL market later this year with Virgin Money Slyce.

Any spend over £30 can be spread across three, six, nine or 12-month repayment plans.

Paying back in three or six months will be fee-free, but fees will be charged for payments over longer periods, the bank said.

Fees will be charged as a percentage of the total amount a customer puts onto the plan. Nine monthly payments will have a 7.5% fee added and 12 monthly payments will have a 10% fee added.

Customers can also build their credit score while using Slyce.

Virgin Money said the product will be fully regulated and it will carry out credit and affordability checks before any spending starts.

Hugh Chater, chief commercial officer at Virgin Money, said: “It’s clear that consumers now expect to be able to pay via buy now, pay later plans.”

BNPL products generally can help people to spread the cost of purchases without adding to their overall cost.

But there have been concerns that it can be relatively easy for people to build up large amounts of debt, which they cannot always easily repay.

More than two in five, recent, buy now pay later (BNPL) customers ended up borrowing money to make their repayments, according to recent research from Citizens Advice.

The UK Government plans to change the law to bring some forms of unregulated BNPL products into Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulation.

Klarna previously announced that it would report the use of BNPL products to UK credit reference agencies from June, to protect customers and provide the industry with greater visibility of BNPL use, helping to improve affordability assessments.

In March, another bank, NatWest, said that it planned to enter the BNPL market, enabling customers to split their purchases.

