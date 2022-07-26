Mayor calls for bus company to ‘put people before profit’ as strikes continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mayor calls for bus company to ‘put people before profit’ as strikes continue

By Press Association
July 26 2022, 4.14pm
One of the Liverbirds that sits atop of the Royal Liver Building (Peter Byrne/PA)
One of the Liverbirds that sits atop of the Royal Liver Building (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Mayor of Liverpool has called on a bus operator to “put people before profit” as workers approach a second week of strike action.

Arriva North West workers went on strike last Wednesday, meaning the operator has been unable to run services in Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and parts of Cheshire.

Last week, Arriva said there was no date for services to resume and asked the Unite and GMB unions to call off the action and let workers vote on a pay offer of 8.5%.

On Tuesday, Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson wrote to Arriva chief executive Mike Cooper and criticised the “pitifully low pay increase” offered to workers.

The company provides two thirds of the bus services which operate in Liverpool, the mayor said.

Posting the letter on Twitter, Ms Anderson said: “I stand in solidarity with bus workers demanding better working conditions and fairer pay.

“I also recognise the impact that this strike is having, particularly on our most vulnerable residents.

“I’ve written to Arriva to demand they resolve this and put people before profit.”

In her letter, the Labour mayor said Arriva must “take some responsibility” for the well-being of workers.

She said: “The staggered 8.5%rise in pay that Arriva have put forward will do nothing to protect workers from the cost-of-living crisis.

“With 5% of the increase being implemented from April and the other 3.5% in October, this will push workers into working poverty.

“I urge Arriva to return swiftly to negotiations with a view to prioritise decent pay and deliver vital bus services to our communities.”

On Wednesday, commuters will face even more disruption to public transport as a planned strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at train companies and Network Rail goes ahead.

