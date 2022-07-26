One in seven could move if their town does not go green, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
One in seven could move if their town does not go green, survey suggests

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 12.04am
People care about the environment, E.ON’s boss said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
People care about the environment, E.ON’s boss said (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than one in seven people in the UK say they would be prepared to move and others say they might quit their job if their workplace and home town does not become greener, according to a survey.

People also say they want council leaders to help make homes greener and cheaper to run.

In a large survey of 20,000 adults, YouGov found that people would prioritise public transport investment as the number one way of lowering their local area’s carbon footprint or improving energy efficiency.

The survey, commissioned by energy company E.ON, shows widespread support, at least in principle, for green measures across large parts of the UK.

“You often see sceptics saying that’s all very well, but when it comes down to it people only care about the cost of living,” said E.ON’s UK boss Michael Lewis.

“This survey emphatically refutes that, people really do care about the long term, about future generations.”

He added: “Things are not mutually exclusive. Tackling the cost of living and tackling net zero are two parts of the same challenge.”

Of those surveyed, 44% said that they want to live in the UK’s greenest city, while nearly a third (31%) want to work for the greenest company in the country.

And 16% said they would be willing to move to a different part of the country if their town does not become greener in the next half decade.

Warwickshire-based Mr Lewis is not one of those, but he is taking responsibility at home.

“I don’t think I’d go as far as to say I’d move, but I would certainly work hard to make sure that I was doing my bit to ensure that I was going green,” he said, saying that he is in the process of installing a heat pump.

Mr Lewis said that local councils can do a lot to help some people decarbonise their heating – one of the biggest challenges for making the UK green.

He sees around six in 10 homes choosing the same solution as himself by installing a heat pump before the middle of the century.

But around two in 10 were likely to be hooked into district heating networks where they share their heating with hundreds, if not thousands, of neighbours. These will require some help from local authorities.

Other challenges include getting enough electricity into the home to support both a heat pump and an electric car.

While the cables that carry electricity to a street have huge capacity, the cables connecting individual homes to those cables often need to be upgraded.

The survey found that 41% of people thought that the public transport in their local area needs investment to help push down the local carbon footprint.

Other priorities were commercial premises (38%), residential properties (33%), transport hubs (31%), hospitals (24%) and others.

In the survey, 46% of people do not think their region is doing enough to reduce carbon emissions and make life greener.

Mr Lewis did not want to name cities that are leading the way in the UK – but praised the city of Malmo in Sweden and the refurbishment of Tegel airport in Berlin.

