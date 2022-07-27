Reckitt reveals big price hikes as US baby formula business booms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Reckitt reveals big price hikes as US baby formula business booms

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 10.14am
The Dettol maker saw a boom during the pandemic (Matt Alexander/PA)
Dettol maker Reckitt has hiked prices for customers rapidly over the last year yet has continued to sell more products, the company has revealed.

The business said on Wednesday that it had increased prices by 9.7% in the second quarter of the year, compared to a year ago.

Yet despite a huge hit to wallets around the world, shoppers have not been voting with their feet, Reckitt revealed. The volume of products it sold continued to increase, by 2.2%.

Between higher prices and more sales, the business posted an 11.9% hike in like-for-like revenue, hitting £3.5 billion.

Reckitt said the standout performer was its nutrition arm. One of its main competitors for baby formula in the US, Abbott Laboratories, had to halt production at a plant and launch a product recall amid an investigation by safety regulators.

Reckitt said: “Our focus remains doing everything possible to put more infant formula on shelves, addressing concerns of parents across the US, while safeguarding the highest levels of quality.

“We have recently been granted a temporary import approval by the Food and Drug Administration which enables us to import additional infant formula supplies into the US from our manufacturing facilities in Singapore.”

Net revenue in its nutrition business rose 23.6% in the first half of the year, hitting £1.2 billion on a like-for-like basis.

The amount of product the unit sold rose 10.7%, while prices increased 12.9%, the company said.

It estimated that Abbott’s problems gave it a 16.1% boost in the first half.

Reckitt now expects like-for-like net revenue will increase between 5% and 8% in the financial year, and rise from its previous 1% to 4% range.

But it still sees further cost hikes to come, with inflation on what it pays increasing “in the high teens” percentage wise.

Chief executive Laxman Narasimhan said: “We have delivered an excellent first-half performance in 2022.

“Innovation and improved in-market execution are driving sustained, broad-based revenue growth and market share momentum across our portfolio.

“Our brands less sensitive to the impact of Covid are growing ahead of our mid-single digit target, whilst our disinfection brands are performing as expected, well above pre-pandemic levels.

“The actions we have taken to broaden the shoulders of our Lysol and Dettol franchises, combined with our innovation and penetration building initiatives, have built a significantly larger, sustainable base from which we will grow.”

