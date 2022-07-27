In Pictures: More rail disruption as workers strike again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

In Pictures: More rail disruption as workers strike again

By Press Association
July 27 2022, 11.14am
Train platforms at King’s Cross Station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions (Aaron Chown/PA)
Train platforms at King’s Cross Station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rail services were crippled on Wednesday because of a fresh strike by thousands of workers in a row over jobs, pay and conditions.

Picket lines have been mounted outside railway stations across the UK as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 14 train operators took industrial action.

Rail strikes
Passengers at Birmingham New Street station (Jacob King/PA)

At Birmingham New Street station, where passenger numbers are expected to increase with the Commonwealth Games starting on Thursday, there was a reduced list of departures during the strike action.

Rail strikes
Passengers at Reading station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions (Steve Parsons/PA)
Rail strikes
The picket line outside Edinburgh Waverley station (Katharine Hay/PA)
Rail strikes
Union members are taking part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions (Steve Parsons/PA)
Rail strikes
A platform is closed off at King’s Cross station in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on Wednesday, while members of the drivers’ union Aslef at seven companies will strike on Saturday.

Rail strikes
Picket lines outside Basingstoke railway station (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Rail strikes
Passengers sit in a waiting area during rush hour at Victoria station in London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Victoria station in London was quieter than usual amid the strikes. Passengers were urged to only travel by train if necessary, and to allow extra time and check when their last train will depart.

Rail strikes
The near-empty station concourse during rush hour at London Euston station (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rail strikes
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch (centre) and assistant general secretary Eddie Dempsey (right) outside London Euston station (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rail strikes
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on the picket line outside Bristol Temple Meads station (Ben Birchall/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier