Santander sees profits boosted but prepares for cost-of-living loan hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Santander sees profits boosted but prepares for cost-of-living loan hit

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 11.02am
A Santander bank branch (Sean Dempsey/PA)
A Santander bank branch (Sean Dempsey/PA)

High demand for mortgage lending has helped boost profits for Santander, but the UK banking giant set aside more than £100 million to cover loan defaults amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The Spanish-owned bank reported its profit before tax jumped 32% to £993 million in the six months to June 30, up from £751 million a year earlier.

Interest rate hikes and increased mortgage lending thanks to a buoyant housing market meant the bank took in 11% more income from net interest.

But Santander put by £118 million in credit impairment losses as the bank prepares for a deteriorating economy, with high interest rates and rising inflation expected to impact customers’ ability to repay loans.

Santander’s chief executive Mike Regnier said the rising cost of living is impacting customers, though they have not yet seen any significant stresses reflected in consumer credit.

Mr Regnier said: “We are living through uncertain economic times and our priority remains doing all we can to support our customers and people.

“We know many of them are worried about the rising costs of living and doing business, so we have increased the support available through our digital channels on a range of key issues including energy costs, spending and budget planning.”

Inflation continuing to surge, a turbulent political environment, new Covid strains, and a shrinking labour force could all contribute to a worsening economic climate, the bank predicted.

Santander said it expects economic growth to slow and the base rate of interest to reach 2.25% in 2023.

But if inflation remains stubbornly high and fails to ease back, interest rates could peak at 5% in 2024 as the Bank of England looks to try to bring inflation back to target, the lender warned.

The firm’s results showed it also managed to reduce costs in the first half of 2022, cutting expenses by 12% from £1.34 billion to £1.19 billion.

The UK company has previously announced steps to reduce operational costs by axing 111 branches and cutting jobs by reducing 40% of head office space.

But it had to fork out more on fraud reimbursement this year as customers fell victim to scams, resulting in £63 million in charges.

Furthermore, the bank reported £2.9 billion of outstanding bounce back and Covid business loans given to pre-existing customers and said it expects to mitigate potential fraud losses.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier