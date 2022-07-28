Diageo sales jump as drinkers choose luxury spirits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diageo sales jump as drinkers choose luxury spirits

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 12.10pm
Diageo said sales of high end spirits buoyed strong sales over the past year (World Class/PA)
Sales surged at Johnnie Walker maker Diageo after drinkers celebrated the easing of lockdown restrictions by splashing out on high-end spirits.

Shares in the company, which also owns major brands including Guinness and Pimm’s, ticked higher on Thursday morning.

Diageo revealed net sales grew by 21.4% to £15.5 billion over the year to June 30, compared with the previous year.

The group said just over 11% of this growth was due to higher prices and customers choosing to buy more expensive drinks.

A pint of Guinness rests on the bar of The Garrick Bar in Belfast. British Guinness sales jumped 52% over the year (Liam McBurney/PA)

It was also buoyed by the continued recovery of pubs, bars and restaurants – known as the on-trade – after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

As a result, Diageo’s operating profit increased by 18.2% to £4.4 billion for the year, towards the top of market forecasts.

Chief executive Ivan Menezes said: “In a year of significant global supply chain disruption, our double-digit volume growth demonstrates the tremendous agility and resourcefulness of our teams.

“Our net sales growth was across categories.

“We benefitted from the on-trade recovery, continued global premiumisation trends, with our super-premium-plus brands up 31%, and from price increases across our regions.”

The group’s European operation witnessed a 26% jump in sales, with sales across Great Britain up 20% for the year.

Beer sales were strong as the reopening of pubs helped drive a 52% jump in British Guinness sales.

It also highlighted at 12% increase in spirits sales in Britain, driven by rises across vodka, rum, Baileys and scotch.

However, it highlighted a “decline” in gin after the recent boom in demand appeared to stall.

