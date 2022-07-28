KitKat maker Nestle latest food firm to push prices higher for shoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

KitKat maker Nestle latest food firm to push prices higher for shoppers

By Press Association
July 28 2022, 1.28pm
KitKat maker Nestle has lifted prices further, blaming ‘unprecedented’ cost inflation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
KitKat maker Nestle has lifted prices further, blaming ‘unprecedented’ cost inflation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The consumer group behind KitKats and Nespresso has pushed its prices 6.5% higher over the past six months as it blamed “unprecedented cost inflation”.

Earlier this year, Nestle increased prices by more than 5% for the first quarter and warned that more rises could hit customers as it sought to pass on the impact of rising costs.

Analysts said sales at the company, which also makes Shreddies cereal and Haagen-Dazs ice cream, beat targets after the price hikes helped sales jump 9.2% to 45.6 billion Swiss francs (£39.1 billion) over the six months to June.

It comes after fellow consumer giants Unilever, Reckitt and McDonald’s all confirmed major price increases for customers this week, as household budgets come under increasing pressure.

Official figures revealed UK inflation of 9.4% last month, as food and soft drink prices leapt by almost a tenth.

Mark Schneider, chief executive officer of Nestle, said the group increased prices “in a responsible manner” across its operations.

The group said it saw the most significant price increases in its petcare business, which runs brands such as Felix and Bakers, where prices grew by 8.8% over the period.

It came as the company upgraded its sales forecasts for the year to between 7% and 8%, having previously projected sales growth nearer 5%.

Mr Schneider added: “Volume and product mix were resilient, based on our strong brands, differentiated offerings and leading market positions.

“We limited the impact of unprecedented inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints on our margin development through disciplined cost control and operational efficiencies.

“At the same time, investments behind capital expenditure, digitalisation and sustainability increased significantly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]