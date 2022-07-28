Warning for Euro 2022 fans over unofficial resale tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warning for Euro 2022 fans over unofficial resale tickets

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 12.04am
People paying for unofficial resale tickets to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday risk being turned away at the turnstiles, a money expert is warning (Jonathan Brady/PA)
People paying for unofficial resale tickets to watch the Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday risk being turned away at the turnstiles, a money expert is warning.

Adam French, personal finance editor at The Money Edit website, said: “Tickets for Sunday’s final at Wembley are in hot demand.

“But the risk is clear, you could pay hundreds of pounds for unofficial resale tickets and not get in.”

He said if fans cannot get tickets officially “you’re better off watching the match at home”.

The Money Edit said those who missed out on the chance to buy a ticket for the final may have the legitimate option of finding a friend or colleague with tickets who cannot attend, if they are willing to transfer the tickets.

However, tickets should be transferred before they “activate”.

The website also suggested people should not forget photo ID, in case additional checks are needed on the day.

It also warned that fraudsters may try to sell duplicate print outs of legitimate tickets, or complete fakes, to passers-by on the street.

A Uefa spokesperson told The Money Edit: “All tickets to the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final are issued by Uefa and are subject to strict terms and conditions which prohibit their unauthorised advertisement, resale or transfer.”

The spokesperson said Uefa actively enforces its ticketing terms and conditions, including by monitoring the internet, and will take action (including cancelling tickets) where unauthorised advertisements are identified.

