NatWest investors to share £1.8bn special dividend as profits rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

NatWest investors to share £1.8bn special dividend as profits rise

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 7.58am
NatWest said it has set aside £4m for a hardship fund (Jonathan Brady/PA)
NatWest said it has set aside £4m for a hardship fund (Jonathan Brady/PA)

NatWest has posted an increase in profits and will give shareholders a special £1.8 billion payout, but acknowledged that its customers are being hit by rises to the cost of living.

The banking group said pre-tax operating profit hit £2.6 billion in the last six-month period, up 13% and ahead of what analysts had predicted.

Income was £6.2 billion during the same period.

The company said it has released £46 million from the impairment charges that it had previously set aside for a rainy day.

It declared an interim dividend of 3.5p per share and a special dividend of 16.8p per share, or £1.8 billion.

Chief executive Alison Rose said: “NatWest Group delivered a strong performance in the first half of 2022, building on two years of progress against our strategic priorities.

“We are growing our lending to customers and continuing our £3 billion investment programme to create a simpler and better banking experience whilst delivering sustainable dividends and returns for our shareholders.”

The business said it has proactively contacted 2.7 million customers so far this year to offer support and information on what they can do as prices soar.

The business also launched an online hub where people can access resources and tools to find out what support they can get.

It has also set up a £4 million hardship fund that is delivered by Citizens Advice, StepChange and Money Advice Trust.

Ms Rose said: “We know that continued increases in the cost of living are impacting people, families and businesses across the UK, and we have put in place a range of targeted measures to support those who are likely to need it most.

“Our strong levels of profitability and capital generation mean we are well positioned to provide this support.

“By building deeper relationships with our customers at every stage of their lives, we will deliver sustainable growth and help them to thrive in a challenging environment.”

The bank said it has handed out £661 million of green mortgages over the first six months of the year. These give lower interest rates to homes that are more energy-efficient.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier