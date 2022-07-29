Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda subject to greenwashing probe by regulators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda subject to greenwashing probe by regulators

By Press Association
July 29 2022, 9.58am Updated: July 29 2022, 10.34am
Boohoo is among the retailers being investigated (PA)
Boohoo is among the retailers being investigated (PA)

Regulators have launched a probe into whether fashion giants Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda are misleading their customers over their green credentials.

The inquiry will examine whether the brands are pulling the wool over customers’ eyes by claiming products are more sustainable or eco-friendly than they actually are.

Officials at the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said they will look into Asos’s “Responsible edit” range, Boohoo’s “Ready for the Future”, and “George for Good”.

The CMA said it had received reports that some of the clothes in the ranges do not meet green criteria.

It could result in the retailers being taken to court if it emerges their claims do not “stack up”, the authority said.

The CMA also issued a stark warning to all fashion companies to make sure they are complying with the law.

Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s interim chief executive, said: “People who want to ‘buy green’ should be able to do so confident that they aren’t being misled”.

“Eco-friendly and sustainable products can play a role in tackling climate change, but only if they are genuine.

“We’ll be scrutinising green claims from Asos, Boohoo and George at Asda to see if they stack up.

“Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won’t hesitate to take enforcement action – through the courts if necessary.

“This is just the start of our work in this sector and all fashion companies should take note: look at your own practices and make sure they are in line with the law.”

The CMA started looking into the fashion sector in January.

Initial concerns were raised that several companies are making broad and unsubstantiated claims about the use of recycled material in new clothing.

It found some products may contain as little as 20% recycled fabric despite being marketed as more sustainable.

Some descriptions might be missing important information about what the fabric is made from, and there is a lack of clarity about whether fabric standards apply to specific products or the firm’s wider practices, the CMA said.

Kate Gee, counsel at law firm Signature Litigation, said: “Today’s announcement that the CMA is investigating these three high-profile fashion brands is a warning to all fashion companies to take an honest look at their own business practices, and whether they are compliant with the Green Claims Code.

“Time will tell whether these – or other – companies have indeed overstated their sustainability credentials, but the CMA appears ready and willing to take a robust approach to enforcement, involving the courts where necessary.

“Given the global scale and impact of the fashion industry, I anticipate that this will be just the start of a series of investigations in this sector.”

The CMA has written to Boohoo, Asos and Asda outlining its concerns and will begin obtaining evidence to progress its investigation.

It could force the retailers to change their practices or take them to court.

Misleading environmental claims are being investigated on a wider scale and the CMA could turn its attention to other sectors in the future to stamp down on greenwashing.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We know how important it is that our customers can trust the claims we make about our products, which is why we ensure the statements we make can be supported by industry accreditations.

“We are ready and willing to answer any questions the CMA have about our George for Good range and welcome further work by the CMA to ensure the sustainability claims made by the fashion industry as a whole are robust and clear.”

