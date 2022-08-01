New rules to clamp down on adverts promoting high-risk investments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New rules to clamp down on adverts promoting high-risk investments

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 10.16am
Tougher rules to tackle misleading adverts encouraging high-risk investments have been brought in by the financial regulator (PA)
Tougher rules to tackle misleading adverts encouraging high-risk investments have been brought in by the financial regulator.

The new rules ban investment companies from offering certain incentives to invest, such as “refer a friend bonuses”.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the clampdown on advertising follows concerns that a significant number of people investing in high-risk products do not understand that losing money is a risk of investing.

Consumers often cannot tell the difference between different types of investments and tend to focus on promised returns which, if they are significantly above 1% a year, could appear better than they are in reality, the FCA found.

The regulator also warned that investment decisions are highly influenced by emotional and social factors such as gut instinct, irrational energy and how they perceive other people’s investment success.

Under the new rules, investment firms will need to use clearer risk warnings and conduct better checks to ensure consumers are well matched to their investments.

More than 4,000 adverts were amended or withdrawn after intervention from the FCA in the year to the end of July.

Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA, said: “We want people to be able to invest with confidence, understand the risks involved, and get the investments that are right for them which reflect their appetite for risk.

“Our new simplified risk warnings are designed to help consumers better understand the risks, albeit firms have a significant role to play too.

“Where we see products being marketed that don’t contain the right risk warnings or are unclear, unfair or misleading, we will act.

“This is even more important now because increases in the cost of living could prompt people to chase higher investment returns which may prove risky.”

Trading apps have grown rapidly, driven by a surge in investments in Gamestop and other “meme stocks”, the FCA added.

But the ease of app and mobile investing means consumers can more easily make bad decisions or invest without advice and support, it warned.

Investors are also more likely to see high-risk investment products being advertised through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The FCA said it has taken steps to stamp down on poor financial promotions that could lead to consumers losing money unexpectedly.

It has also pursuing separate rules relating to crypto marketing, depending on legislation being drawn up by the Government that will clamp down on the promotion of typically high-risk cryptocurrency investments.

