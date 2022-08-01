Heineken boosted by higher beer sales despite raising prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heineken boosted by higher beer sales despite raising prices

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 11.36am
Heineken reported a rise in beer volumes despite lifting prices (David Parry/PA)
Heineken reported a rise in beer volumes despite lifting prices (David Parry/PA)

Brewing giant Heineken has revealed that shoppers bought more beer over the past half-year despite raised prices.

The company, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, reported a jump in sales and profits over the period to July as a result.

The Dutch business revealed total revenues increased by 37% to 16.4 billion euros (£13.7 billion), over the half-year compared with the same period a year earlier, which had seen sales dragged back by pandemic restrictions.

Operating profits also jumped, rising by 20.6% to 2.1 billion euros (£1.7 billion) and surpassing analyst expectations.

It told shareholders the rise in profits was driven by “volume recovery, pricing and revenue management” as the group tried to shake off significant cost inflation.

Heineken said it saw its price-mix, which includes both higher pricing and customers choosing more expensive products, rise by 15.3%.

Beer volumes increased by 7.6% organically against the same period last year, and were up 4.2% against pre-pandemic levels, as the brewer witnessed strong growth in the Americas region.

In the UK, the group reported strong growth for both Amstel and Birra Moretti as punters returned to pubs, bars and restaurants in force.

The group, which also makes Strongbow, reported that cider also returned to growth in the UK and Ireland.

Chairman Dolf Van Den Brink said: “We are encouraged by the results for the first half of the year.

“We benefitted from the recovery in Asia Pacific and the on-trade in Europe as consumers returned to the bars, with demand resilient until now despite mounting inflationary pressures on consumers’ disposable income.

“Our business performed well in the first half of 2022.

“We grew ahead of the industry in more than half of our markets and the Heineken brand again showed strong momentum, boosted by stepped up brand support.”

