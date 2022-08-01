JD Sports to sell Footaslyum in cut-price £37.5m deal after CMA ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

JD Sports to sell Footaslyum in cut-price £37.5m deal after CMA ruling

By Press Association
August 1 2022, 12.04pm
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London. (Yui Mok/PA)
A branch of JD Sports on Oxford Street, central London. (Yui Mok/PA)

JD Sports has agreed to sell Footaslyum for £37.5 million and incur a hefty loss after being ordered to offload the high street footwear firm by the UK competition watchdog.

It represents a more than £50 million loss for the retail group after it first agreed to buy its smaller rival in a move worth over £90 million.

The sportswear group – which owns Tessuti and Go Outdoors – will sell Footasylum to private equity firm Aurelius Group, which recently acquired the parent company of Lloyds Pharmacy, McKesson UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) clamped down on JD Sports’ buyout of Footasylum last November following concerns it harmed competition in the footwear market and would lead to a worse deal for Footasylum customers.

The sportswear giant had bought Footasylum for in a deal arranged in March 2019, before the CMA intervened and ordered it to reverse the acquisition after a lengthy investigation.

The long-term boss of JD Sports, Peter Cowgill, resigned from the company in May after it was hit with a £4.3 million fine for sharing commercially sensitive information with Footasylum.

Mr Cowgill had met his opposite executive at Footasylum in a Bury car park to exchange information, according to a video seen by the Sunday Times.

The CMA argued there was a “black hole” surrounding the meeting as neither could remember “crucial details” about the exchange and reported no notes, agendas or emails afterwards.

Board member Kath Smith, who previously worked for Adidas and Reebok, took over as interim chief executive while the company looks to hire permanently.

And in July, the firm hired former Morrisons boss Andrew Higginson as its new chairman as part of its plans to shake up its corporate governance structure.

Ms Smith said: “I would like to sincerely thank the teams at Aurelius and Footasylum who worked collaboratively with the CMA to agree this transaction.

“We wish both parties every success for the future.”

Nottingham City Centre Stock
JD First agreed a deal for Footasylum in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The sale is expected to complete in the coming weeks.

Shares in JD Sports fell by around 1.4% following the announcement.

AJ Bell’s Russ Mould described the takeover of Footasylum as a “costly mistake”.

“Forced to sell by the competition regulator, it has made a pretty staggering loss of nearly 60% on an investment made just three years ago,” he added.

“However, the real costs run greater than just the financial.

“Events surrounding the doomed transaction contributed to the departure of its executive chairman Peter Cowgill, after a highly successful tenure, and damaged the company’s reputation for good governance.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier