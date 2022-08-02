Greggs sales jump as cash-strapped customers turn to cheaper meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greggs sales jump as cash-strapped customers turn to cheaper meals

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 8.54am
Bakery chain Greggs said its sales jumped in the first half of the year as customers turned to value meals amid the cost-of-living squeeze (Danny Lawson/ PA)
Bakery chain Greggs said its sales jumped in the first half of the year as customers turned to value meals amid the cost-of-living squeeze (Danny Lawson/ PA)

Bakery chain Greggs saw sales jump in the first half of the year as customers turned to value meals amid the cost-of-living squeeze, but warned its cost inflation could hit 9%.

Sales leapt by 27.1% in the 26 weeks to July 2 to a total of £694.5 million, compared with £546.2 million a year earlier.

But half-year profits remained largely flat year on year at £55.8 million compared with £55.5 million last year, due to the reintroduction of business rates, an increase in VAT and higher levels of cost inflation.

With soaring inflation putting a strain on people’s incomes, consumers are more likely to turn to lower-cost food and drink while on the go, Greggs said.

But the chain warned that cost inflation could reach around 9% this year as it is hit with higher prices of food, packing and energy.

In May, the company said customers would see 5p or 10p increases on some items as it was forced to raise prices for the second time this year.

But Greggs has fixed prices with suppliers for around the next five months, meaning the cost of its food and drink should not rise any further in that time, chief executive Roisin Currie told the PA news agency.

“We know the economic environment is challenging and it is tough out there for our customers, so we are doing everything we can to protect our price proposition,” Ms Currie told PA.

“We are not immune to cost inflation but we are trying hard to mitigate against it impacting customers.”

The boss of the chain – which has more than 2,200 shops in the UK – added that it plans to extend its opening hours, shake up its menu options and offer more delivery services in order to gain more evening sales.

The company intends to have 500 shops open until 8pm by the end of the year to target more customers who want hot food in the evening.

She added that menu changes are “critical” and the chain is currently trialling new products including jacket potatoes, and dessert options like hot yum yums with salted caramel sauce and brownies with chocolate dipping sauce.

More than 1,000 of its shops deliver to customers through delivery app Just Eat despite people returning to shops after the pandemic.

The average customer spends around £10 on deliveries, roughly three times higher than they would in the shop, Ms Currie added.

But experts warned that the uncertain cost outlook could have a greater impact on the chain than anticipated.

Charlie Huggins, head of equities at Wealth Club, said: “The cost of raw materials, energy and wages are all rising rapidly. Greggs is significantly exposed to all three, putting pressure on profits.

“There’s a limit to how far it can raise prices to offset these extra costs.

“If Greggs can maintain its recent sales momentum, it will go some way to offsetting inflationary pressures.

“But the group’s near-term prospects still look rather unappetising given the extremely unsavoury cost outlook.”

Greggs’ financial results coincide with the company announcing the appointment of Matthew Davies as its incoming chairman. He will take over from Ian Durant on November 1.

