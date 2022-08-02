Domino’s sees costs take a bite out of profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Domino’s sees costs take a bite out of profits

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 9.36am Updated: August 2 2022, 11.24am
Domino’s Pizza has reported a slump in half-year profits (PA)
Domino’s Pizza has reported a slump in half-year profits (PA)

Domino’s Pizza has reported a slump in half-year profits after taking a hit from soaring costs despite raising prices for franchisees and introducing a delivery fee.

The UK pizza delivery chain reported a 16.3% drop in underlying pre-tax profits to £50.9 million for the six months to June 26.

This comes in spite of moves to offset rising ingredient prices and other cost pressures, including the launch in March of a delivery fee of between 99p and £2.50.

The company said it increased prices for its franchisees but this was on a “lagged basis”, meaning that the full benefit will not be felt until the final six months of the year.

The group is expecting profits to be weighted towards the end of the year and kept its full-year guidance unchanged.

Domino’s said it is boosting marketing spend “significantly” to attract more customers, having seen like-for-like sales excluding so-called split territories drop 6.4% due to the increase in the VAT rate.

Outgoing chief executive Dominic Paul said: “We will be increasing our media spend in the second half compared to the first half, amplifying our value message to customers as we head into key events such as the men’s football World Cup.

“We are also continuing to acquire new customers by expanding our trial with Just Eat following positive initial results.”

He added: “Domino’s scale and integrated supply chain are always key to our success.

“As inflation accelerates and consumer budgets tighten, these differentiators are more important than ever.”

Mr Paul recently announced plans to leave in December to head up Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

Domino’s is searching for his replacement.

The figures come after the company recently ended a long-running dispute with its franchise partners.

As part of the deal unveiled in December, the group said it had agreed to invest £20 million over the next three years, with franchise owners agreeing to increase the speed of new store openings.

It also recently completed an exit from all directly operated international markets to focus on the UK and Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]