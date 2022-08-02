Thousands seek breathing space from debts as insolvencies rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands seek breathing space from debts as insolvencies rise

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 10.56am
More than 75,000 registrations for breathing space from debts have been recorded since May last year, as the number of people going financially insolvent across England and Wales has increased annually (Anthony Devlin/PA)
More than 75,000 registrations for breathing space from debts have been recorded since May last year, as the number of people going financially insolvent across England and Wales has increased annually.

And with households facing a tough winter ahead and soaring energy bills, more may be forced to consider insolvency as an option, some experts said.

Figures released by the Insolvency Service show the number of people going financially insolvent across England and Wales between April and June was 7% higher than the same period in 2021.

Some 28,946 personal insolvencies were recorded in the second quarter of this year, which was also 10% lower than in the first quarter.

The formal personal insolvency total is made up of bankruptcies, debt relief orders (DROs), which are aimed at people with up to £30,000 of debt, and individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs), which are agreements with creditors.

  • 74,177 standard breathing space registrations
  • 1,208 mental health breathing space registrations

Three-quarters (75% of cases) in the latest quarter were IVAs, while a fifth (20%) were DROs, with bankruptcies making up the minority of cases.

The 1,596 bankruptcies recorded in the second quarter of 2022 was the lowest since comparable records started in 1987, the report said.

The Insolvency Service also said there had been 75,385 registrations under the breathing space scheme, which was launched on May 4 2021.

Within this total, which goes up to June 30 this year, there were 74,177 standard breathing space registrations and 1,208 mental health breathing space registrations.

People registering for breathing space to deal with their debts may or may not end up going financially insolvent further down the line.

A standard breathing space gives people in problem debt legal protection from creditor action for up to 60 days, including pausing most enforcement action and contact from creditors, and freezing most interest and charges on debts.

A mental health crisis breathing space is available to people receiving mental health crisis treatment and lasts as long as that treatment, plus 30 days.

Christina Fitzgerald, president of insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, said: “Price increases across the board mean that the impacts are being felt differently by different types of consumers.

“For those on the lower end of the income scale, budgeting can only stretch so far and it is worrying that, for some, credit cards and other types of debt may feel like the only option to cover even the essentials.”

She said that, with the energy price cap due to rise again later this year and a very tough winter ahead for many individuals and families: “Many more may be forced to consider an insolvency option to help resolve their financial issues.”

The Insolvency Service said that, from the start of the coronavirus pandemic until mid-2021, numbers of bankruptcies and DROs were low when compared with pre-pandemic levels.

This is likely to have been driven in part by the range of government support put in place to financially support people during this time, the service said.

While DRO numbers increased following the change to eligibility criteria, bankruptcy numbers have continued to decline.

The level of debt at which people can apply for a DRO was increased from £20,000 to £30,000 in June 2021.

Numbers of IVA registrations are volatile between quarters, but there has been no clear increasing or decreasing trend over the past three years, the service said.

Meanwhile, there was an 81% jump in company insolvencies in England and Wales between April and June, compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

The total was also 13% higher than in the first quarter of 2022 and the highest recorded since the third quarter of 2009.

Between April 1 and June 30 2022, there were 5,629 registered company insolvencies.

Within the latest total, the number of creditors’ voluntary liquidations (CVLs) increased to the highest quarterly level since records started in 1960, with 4,908 cases recorded.

The report said: “The increase in CVLs between (quarter two) 2021 and (quarter two) 2022 coincided with the phasing out of measures put in place to support businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.”

John Cullen, business recovery partner at accountancy firm Menzies LLP, said: “Corporate insolvencies are now rising rapidly. This is an indication of the severe cashflow pressures that many businesses are facing, which are exacerbated by soaring energy and fuel costs.”

