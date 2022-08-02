FTSE treads water despite falling housebuilders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
FTSE treads water despite falling housebuilders

By Press Association
August 2 2022, 5.32pm
Shares in the housebuilders fell on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)
Big drops for the UK’s biggest listed housebuilders were offset on Tuesday as the big oil companies and utilities helped keep the FTSE 100 from a big drop.

Ahead of a potential interest rate hike later this week, new figures from Nationwide shocked the builders on Tuesday.

The building society said that while house prices are still increasing, the number of approved mortgages dropped in June.

It might take some time for this to feed through to prices, but it shows a sign of some weakening as interest rates make it more expensive to buy.

Taylor Wimpey – which is reporting interim results on Wednesday – felt the pain the most, dropping by 6%. Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group and Persimmon all fell by more than 4%, putting them among the worst performers.

Online property portal Rightmove also dropped significantly.

They helped pull the FTSE to a 4.31 point drop, ending at 7,409.11, a drop of less than 0.1%.

But the index was saved from worse by the performance of BP, Shell, National Grid and Severn Trent among others.

BP was lifted by its morning results, which saw the business reporting the highest quarterly profit it has seen for 14 years.

In Germany, the Dax index dropped 0.2%, while France’s Cac 40 fell by 0.4%.

“European markets have slipped back as the rising uncertainty created by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan has served to keep markets on edge,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

“The increase in noise over this trip by China has upped the ante and raised the prospect of a serious miscalculation which neither side really wants.

“This appears to be a classic case of sabre rattling, with neither side wanting to be seen to back down.

“The FTSE 100 has held up better than its European counterparts propped up by a strong performance from BP, and the more defensive parts of the index.”

In New York, the S&P 500 rose around 0.1%, while the Dow Jones dropped by 0.4%.

Sterling was flat against the dollar, with one pound buying 1.2218 dollars, but rose 0.04% to 1.1985 euros.

In company news, Greggs the baker saw its shares jump 2.6% on the day after it reported a jump in sales.

The business said that customers are turning to its cheaper meal options as the cost-of-living crisis squeezes workers’ wallets.

Sales rose by more than 27% in the six months to the start of July, but the business was unable to turn this into a rise in profit as a VAT increase, the reintroduction of business rates and increased costs took a chunk out of its margin.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Haleon, up 12.1p at 309.7p, BP, up 11.35p at 403.7p, National Grid, up 29p at 1,148p, Standard Chartered, up 13p at 581.2p, and Pearson, up 19.4p at 872p.

The biggest fallers of the day were Taylor Wimpey, down 7.95p at 120.05p, Barratt, down 28.1p at 477.5p, Berkeley, down 213p at 4,085p, Persimmon, down 79p at 1,825p, and Kingfisher, down 9.6p at 249.4p.

