Football ticket scams have surged, bank warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Football ticket scams have surged, bank warns

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.41am
Lloyds Bank is warning it has seen a surge in ticket scam reports, ahead of the new football season (Tim Goode/PA)
Lloyds Bank is warning it has seen a surge in ticket scam reports, ahead of the new football season (Tim Goode/PA)

Lloyds Bank is warning that it has seen a surge in ticket scam reports, ahead of the new football season.

Reported cases of football ticket scams increased by more than two-thirds (68%) between January and June this year, compared with July to December 2021, with victims losing £410 on average, the bank said.

The figures were based on analysis of purchase scams reported by Lloyds Banking Group customers.

Fraudsters have been quick to exploit people’s desire to attend live events following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, Lloyds said, adding that it has seen an increase in purchase scams targeting tickets for concerts as well as sporting events.

Top-level football in particular has been a hunting ground for criminals, as they take advantage of fans’ desperation to watch their team, knowing that many matches will be sold out, the bank said.

It said such purchase scams happen when people are tricked into transferring money from their bank account to fraudsters advertising online.

Once the money has been paid, the scammer disappears, and the victim receives nothing.

The bank said it is important to remember that fraudsters will target any major event where demand for tickets is likely to exceed supply.

Liz Ziegler, retail fraud and financial crime director, Lloyds Bank, said: “It’s easy to let our emotions get the better of us when following our favourite team. But, while that passion makes for a great atmosphere in grounds across the country, when it comes to buying tickets for a match, it’s important not to get carried away in the excitement.

“The vast majority of these scams start on social media, where it’s all too easy for fraudsters to use fake profiles and advertise items that simply don’t exist. These criminals are ready to disappear as soon as they have their hands on your money.

“Buying directly from the clubs or their official ticket partners is the only way to guarantee you’re paying for a real ticket.”

Lloyds said people should use their debit or credit card when buying online as this helps offer protection if something goes wrong.

Premier League tips for buying tickets safely can be found at www.premierleague.com/tickets.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier