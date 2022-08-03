Taylor Wimpey staff in line for £1,000 cost-of-living payout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taylor Wimpey staff in line for £1,000 cost-of-living payout

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 9.42am
Workers at Taylor Wimpey are to get up to £1,000 on top of their salaries to help with the cost of living (PA)
Workers at Taylor Wimpey are to get up to £1,000 on top of their salaries to help with the cost of living (PA)

Workers at housebuilding giant Taylor Wimpey are to get up to £1,000 on top of their salaries to help with soaring fuel costs this winter.

The group said it will make monthly payments to all employees on salaries of up to £70,000, meaning that around 90% of its workforce is eligible.

All staff that are paid weekly will benefit from the cost-of-living payouts and will receive the full amount, according to the group.

It will be paid in monthly instalments from September through to February.

The move comes ahead of the company’s annual salary review, with Taylor Wimpey saying it has recently been reviewing wages across the group to “ensure competitive levels of pay, alongside our excellent benefits package”.

The group said: “We have been closely monitoring the impact of rising inflation and the predicted increase in fuel bills this winter on the cost of living for our employees.”

It comes after rival Barratt Developments recently announced a £1,000 cost-of-living bonus for 6,000 staff below senior management level, having already brought forward a 5% pay rise from July to April 1 to help staff with rocketing costs.

Taylor Wimpey’s announcement came as it announced a 16.3% rise in pre-tax profits to £334.5 million for the six months to June 30 and hiked its full-year earnings outlook to the top end of expectations.

The group said the upgrade came as it expects property prices to remain strong, up 4% to 5% year-on-year and said it continues to see completions rising by “low single figures”.

This comes in spite of worries over the housing market as the cost-of-living crisis affects consumer confidence and with the Bank of England hiking interest rates to combat soaring inflation.

The latest data from Nationwide Building Society on Tuesday showed annual UK house price growth accelerated slightly in July to 11%, from 10.7% in June, but it said it expects the market to slow in the months ahead.

Taylor Wimpey has also been facing soaring build costs, of 9% to 10%, but said this was fully offset by house price growth.

The company said: “The housing market continues to be resilient despite inflationary pressures in the wider economy and recent rises in the Bank of England base rate.

“There remains good availability of attractively priced mortgages, and we continue to see a healthy level of demand for Taylor Wimpey homes.”

Its forward order book stood at £2.9 billion as at July 31, up from £2.7 billion a year ago.

