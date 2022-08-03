Fraud expert warns of twist to fake ‘Hi mum, hi dad’ messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraud expert warns of twist to fake ‘Hi mum, hi dad’ messages

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 10.16am
A fraud expert at a major bank is warning of a recent pick-up in fake ‘Hi mum’ messages (Nick Ansell/PA)

A fraud expert at a major bank is warning of a recent pick-up in fake “Hi mum” and “Hi dad” messages – with some involving a twist where people are asked to transfer money to a friend or family member before it is then sent on to the scammer.

Such scams have appeared on WhatsApp in recent months, and Chris Ainsley, head of fraud risk management at Santander UK, said they are now also appearing in other messaging forms, such as texts to mobile phones.

“We saw a significant spate in fake WhatsApp messages pretending to be from people’s children,” he told the PA news agency.

“That’s still ongoing. It’s picked up again in the last month where we’re not just seeing it through WhatsApp but on ‘traditional’ SMS or text messages.

“Someone just sends you a text message saying: ‘Hi dad,’ or ‘Hi mum,’ but then they just try to engineer the person into sending them a couple of thousand pounds in some cases.”

There have also been cases of scammers trying to manipulate people into more complex frauds, where they initially transfer money to accounts belonging to other friends and family members, before the money is then moved on to the fraudster.

Fraudsters may try to do this to give the appearance that the initial bank transfer is a relatively low risk “friends and family” payment. With the money going through multiple accounts, it could also make it harder for banks to trace the cash.

After contacting someone with a “Hi mum” or “Hi dad” message which appears to be from their child, the fraudster will then try to persuade the recipient that their account has been compromised and they need to transfer cash to a friend or family member to keep their money “safe”.

They will be provided with details of an account which will be controlled by the fraudster or perhaps a money mule, and told to ask their friend or family member to transfer the money on to the other account.

Once the money has been transferred to the new account, the fraudster may cut off all contact and the victim will be unable to access their funds.

Mr Ainsley told PA: “Certainly it’s an indicator of how agile criminals can be.”

With students heading to university this autumn, parents could be more susceptible to fake requests for money from fraudsters pretending to be their children.

Mr Ainsley said: “It might be more common for someone to fall for it at that time of year.

“Certainly I think the timeframe we saw it really starting last year was around October, November.”

But he added some parents of adults who are older than university age have also been targeted.

In July, Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber-crime, said scams involving criminals on WhatsApp pretending to be friends or family members were reported to it 1,235 times between February 3 and June 21, costing users a total of £1.5 million.

People receiving messages out of the blue should remember the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign, which urges people to pause and take time to think before handing over any personal information or money.

More information is at www.takefive-stopfraud.org.uk/advice/general-advice.

