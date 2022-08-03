Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rolls-Royce gets go-ahead for £1.5bn ITP Aero sale

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 10.18am
Rolls-Royce has had the green light from the Spanish government to sell its ITP Aero business for 1.8bn euros (£1.5bn) (Paul Ellis/PA)
Rolls-Royce has had the green light from the Spanish government to sell its ITP Aero business for 1.8bn euros (£1.5bn) (Paul Ellis/PA)

Rolls-Royce has been given the green light by the Spanish government to sell its ITP Aero business for 1.8 billion euros (£1.5 billion), the engineering firm announced.

The engineering giant will hand over the Spanish business – which builds aircraft engines and turbines – to a consortium of investors led by private equity firm Bain Capital.

The sale completes the company’s plan to raise at least £2 billion and help rebuild its balance sheet, Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday.

The consortium acquiring ITP Aero, which has its headquarters in the Basque region, also includes Sapa and JB Capital.

Last year, Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East called the sale a “significant milestone” in its cash-boosting disposal programme.

“This agreement represents an attractive outcome for both Rolls-Royce and ITP Aero and we are also grateful to the Spanish and Basque governments for the constructive discussions we have held with them during the process,” he said.

“A financially, technologically and industrially strong ITP Aero is also vital to Rolls-Royce.”

The FTSE 100 firm – which took in £10.95 billion in revenue in 2021 – said ITP Aero will remain a key supplier and partner.

The announcement comes ahead of the firm reporting its half-year financial results on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier