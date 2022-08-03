Insurer Hiscox slides to £88m loss amid hit from Ukraine conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Insurer Hiscox slides to £88m loss amid hit from Ukraine conflict

By Press Association
August 3 2022, 11.48am
Hiscox reported growing losses (Philip Toscano/PA)
Hiscox reported growing losses (Philip Toscano/PA)

Insurer Hiscox tumbled to a hefty 107 million dollar (£88 million) loss for the first half of the year amid growing losses linked to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Shares in the company fell on Wednesday morning continuing a recent sorry spell for London insurers.

Hiscox slid to the significant loss from a 133 million dollar (£109 million) profit over the same period last year.

The business insurance specialist said the loss was partly driven by a sharp decline in the value of its investment portfolio over the period.

It recorded an investment loss of 214 million dollars (£175.7 million), having posted a profit over the same half-year in 2021.

Hiscox also told shareholders it faces losses from Ukraine and Russia of around 48 million dollars (£39.4 million), an increase from its previous forecast of 40 million dollars (£32.8 million) in May.

Nevertheless, group chief executive officer Aki Hussain said he was “pleased” with the firm’s performance over the half-year amid a 9.2% increase in premiums.

He added: “Whilst macro-economic and geopolitical concerns are affecting the global economic outlook, our strategy and diverse portfolio of businesses continues to create opportunity, and we are well positioned to generate high quality growth and earnings.

“Our big-ticket businesses have experienced positive market conditions and our well-balanced portfolio is generating attractive returns.

“In retail, ongoing investment in technology and brand is driving growth in 2022 and is expected to accelerate in 2023.”

Elsewhere in the insurance sector, More Than owner RSA saw a more positive reaction as its shares moved higher on the back of a £107 million pre-tax profit for the six months to June.

It compared with a £249 million loss over the same period last year.

RSA said it was boosted by an improvement in its underwriting business but still targets further growth in the division.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier