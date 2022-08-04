Go-Ahead suitors raise takeover offer by £22m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Go-Ahead suitors raise takeover offer by £22m

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 9.45am
The bidders planning to buy transport operator Go-Ahead Group have upped their offer by more than £20 million (PA)
The bidders planning to buy Go-Ahead Group have upped their offer by more than £20 million to secure the takeover of the transport operator.

Australian bus network Kinetic and Spanish transport firm Globalvia agreed to take over Go-Ahead in June for around £647 million.

But the consortium of investors raised their takeover bid by £22 million to about £669 million on Thursday despite not having any competing suitors.

The deal will pay shareholders £15.50 for each share they own in the company, a 50p increase from the previous offer.

The offer includes a £1 special dividend per share.

In July, the bidders said they do not expect to reduce Go-Ahead’s headcount when they take over the business.

The consortium said there will be a “limited” impact on the staff employed to support Go-Ahead’s listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Australian bidder Kelsian dropped out of the race to buy Go-Ahead after falling share prices in Australia forced the group to withdraw its offer.

Go-Ahead increased profit guidance for its regional bus division last month after seeing a surge in passengers on public transport and anticipating a busy summer, particularly in tourist areas.

Michael Sewards, co-chief executive of Kinetic, and Javier Perez Fortea, chief executive of Globalvia, said: “This transaction will create a leading global, multi-modal, mass transit platform and unlock value for all stakeholders.

“Given our track record and experience we will provide long term capital and expertise to support the acceleration of Go-Ahead’s strategy and transition to net zero.”

The deal is expected to complete in October if it goes ahead as planned.

