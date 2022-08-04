Outsourcer Serco to hand out £9m cash boost to workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Outsourcer Serco to hand out £9m cash boost to workforce

By Press Association
August 4 2022, 1.21pm
Serco reported that revenues moved 1% higher to £2.18 billion for the half-year to June 30 (Ian Nicholson/PA)
Outsourcer Serco is to hand £9 million in one-off payments to about 45,000 non-management staff as the firm lifted its profit guidance and dividend.

Shares in the company, which runs security, transport and immigration contracts, moved higher on Thursday after it posted a better-than-expected performance over the past six months despite staffing pressures.

Serco reported that revenues moved 1% higher to £2.18 billion for the half-year to June 30, compared with the same period last year.

It came despite the loss of significant revenues from Britain’s test and trace services, with the firm highlighting that it is set for a £480 million impact from lower demand for Covid-19 contracts over the current year.

Revenues for 2022 could dip slightly to £4.3 billion, compared with £4.4 billion last year, bosses added.

The group said work to keep a lid on costs helped secure a 6% increase in profits to £123 million over the latest six-month period.

However, profits are expected to be lower in the second half of 2022 due to higher costs, including higher spending on staff pay.

Rupert Soames, group chief executive, said: “As a result of the recent surge in inflation we are increasing pay faster than we budgeted and we will be distributing an additional £9 million in the coming weeks in one-off payments to all our colleagues outside management grades, recognising the pressure many people, particularly the lower paid, are under at this time.

“Increasing pay is one of the reasons why costs are expected to be higher, and profits lower, in the second half than in the first.”

He added that it has seen a reduction in vacancy levels from last year but highlighted that “staff turnover remains high in some contracts” and unpredictable absence levels related to the pandemic “mean that operational management of the business remains very demanding”.

