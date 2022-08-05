London Stock Exchange starts £750m shares buyback after profits jump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
London Stock Exchange starts £750m shares buyback after profits jump

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 8.07am
The London Stock Exchange Group has announced a £750m shares buyback after reporting a surge in profits (Nick Ansell/PA)
The London Stock Exchange Group has announced a £750m shares buyback after reporting a surge in profits (Nick Ansell/PA)

The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) is to hand £750 million to shareholders over the next year after posting bumper profits.

The financial markets and data business confirmed plans to hand the funds to investors through a shares buyback after revealing that pre-tax profits jumped by 73% to £803 million over the first half of 2022, compared with the same period last year.

It said it was buoyed by stronger revenue growth and cost management as it highlighted “good momentum” going into the second half of the year.

LSEG said profitability was also solid as it stayed on track with costs and savings targets from the almost £20 billion takeover of Refinitiv it sealed in 2020.

It held firm on its financial targets for the rest of the year as a result.

The company said it saw progress “across all divisions” over the half-year, as it revealed a 23.7% increase in total income to £3.73 billion for the period.

Chief executive David Schwimmer said: “LSEG has delivered a strong first-half performance with continued revenue growth across our businesses.

“We are managing costs well and we continue to make progress on achievement of synergies.

“Our cash generation is allowing us to actively deploy capital across organic and inorganic investments, grow our dividend and commence a share buyback programme, driving further value for our shareholders.

“We are successfully executing on our strategy, have good momentum going into the second half and our targets remain unchanged.”

