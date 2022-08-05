Pandemic pet boom keeps sales growing for Pets At Home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pandemic pet boom keeps sales growing for Pets At Home

By Press Association
August 5 2022, 8.47am
Pets At Home has seen its first-quarter revenues boosted as it continues to profit from the pandemic pet boom (Tim Goode/PA)
Pets At Home has seen its first-quarter revenues boosted as it continues to profit from the pandemic pet boom (Tim Goode/PA)

Pets At Home has seen its first-quarter revenues boosted as it continues to profit from the pandemic pet boom.

The pet supplier said its total revenue grew 7.1% to £404.7 million in the 16 weeks to July 21, while revenue for its vet arm increased by 11%.

The company acquired 1.1 million new customers last year as the lockdown-driven boom in pet ownership created new opportunities for animal retailers.

Sign-ups to its puppy and kitten club – a subscription service for pet owners – averaged 25,000 a week, three times higher than before Covid, the retailer said.

It also reported a record number of loyalty club members, growing 10.7% year-on-year to total 7.4 million people paying for the service.

In May, the group’s outgoing chief executive said cash-strapped households would rather cut back on eating out and buying a new car before spending less on their beloved pets.

It came as the company reported record annual profits, surging 65.3% compared to the previous year.

Steep cost inflation has impacted the business in recent months with rising prices of raw materials and huge surges in energy costs.

But it plans to manage cost pressures by reducing costs and improving operational efficiencies and therefore avoiding price rises for customers, bosses said.

Lyssa McGowan, Pets At Home’s chief executive, said: “Our performance has remained strong in the first quarter, underpinned by continued customer growth and high levels of retention.”

Pets At Home ended the quarter with £40.2 million in net cash and said its full-year profit outlook of £131 million remained unchanged.

Matt Britzman, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, commented: “The pandemic fuelled pet ownership craze was a blessing for Pets At Home and those cats and dogs will need looking after long into the future.

“What’s very interesting with Pets At Home is its hybrid approach, omni-channel revenue continues to grow and was the standout this quarter.

“That’s testament to a lot of work that’s gone into boosting the online offering, with services like click and collect meaning customer journeys are a mix of online and in-store.”

