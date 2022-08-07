Average price paid for motor insurance climbs amid rising costs for insurers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average price paid for motor insurance climbs amid rising costs for insurers

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 12.03am
The average annual price paid for motor insurance increased by £5 in the second quarter of this year, according to the Association of British Insurers (Ben Birchall/PA)
The average annual price paid for motor insurance increased by £5 in the second quarter of this year, according to an industry body.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said the typical price for private motor insurance has increased to £419 – and insurers are finding it increasingly challenging to absorb rising cost pressures.

The latest figure is still £11 lower than in the same quarter in 2021.

The average premium paid for a new policy in the second quarter was £129 higher than for a renewed policy.

Average premiums for new policies stood at £500 and average premiums for renewed policies increased were put at £371.

An insurance pricing shake-up took place at the start of 2022 which means insurers’ renewal quotes for home and motor insurance consumers should not be more expensive than they would be for new customers.

As motor insurers have been implementing the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) pricing rule changes, they have continued to deal with rising costs and supply chain issues, including the continued global shortage of semiconductors, rising prices for used cars and more expensive repairs, the ABI said.

Delays in getting some spare parts are in some cases increasing vehicle repair times, it added.

Callum Tanner, the ABI’s manager, general insurance, said: “Insurers appreciate that these are difficult times for many households dealing with the rising cost of living.

“While, like many other sectors, motor insurers are facing higher cost pressures of their own, which are becoming increasingly challenging to absorb, they will continue to do all they can to keep motor insurance as competitively priced as possible.”

