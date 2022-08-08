Report finds finance workers win 20% pay hike as lowest-paid see wages flatline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Report finds finance workers win 20% pay hike as lowest-paid see wages flatline

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 12.17pm
Finance and insurance workers have enjoyed pay rises of 20% while the lowest earners have seen their wages flatline amid the worsening cost of living crisis (Philip Toscano/ PA)
Finance and insurance workers have enjoyed pay rises of up to 20% while the lowest earners have seen their wages flatline amid the worsening cost of living crisis, according to a new report.

A “tale of two labour markets” has emerged in recent months with the highest and lowest earners experiencing pay growth on separate ends of the scale, research by the Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR) found.

The highest earners saw their pay rise by 11% on average in March while the lowest-paid workers’ pay grew by just 0.9% in the same period.

City of London workers, where many of the UK’s highest earners are concentrated, have enjoyed pay rises far higher than 99% of the nation’s workforce, the report showed.

Year-on-year pay increases for finance and insurance workers peaked at 19.8% in February while professional, scientific and technical sector employees saw wage growth spike 12.7% in the same period.

The report said such significant wage increases could be explained by a well-performing sector and workers in these industries often being paid bonuses linked to performance.

Inflation reached 9.1% in May and the top 1% of earners saw their pay increase at the same rate, meaning their real pay growth was zero.

But the lowest 10% of earners saw pay growth hit just 1.3%, reflecting the diminishing spending power of lower-paid households whose wages are not keeping up with the rising cost of living.

Nina Skero, chief executive of the CEBR, said: “With inflation ranging from 5.5% to 9.4% over the first half of 2022, even the pay rises seen at the top end of the scale mean many workers’ real pay growth is close to zero, but of course the most worrisome is the picture which emerges for lower earners.

“They are seeing exceptionally low pay growth, making it entirely unsurprising that there are so many stories emerging of families making impossible choices, for instance between cutting down on food consumption or falling behind on mortgage payments.”

Around 16 million people cut back spending on food and essentials in April to late June, a report by the Office for National Statistics found on Friday.

While 51% of the population, which amounts to around 24 million people, used less gas and electricity during the same period as energy costs surged.

Variation in wage growth between different income groups is expected over time, but the least well-off workers are experiencing stagnating pay at a time of “extraordinary” price rises, the CEBR said.

The economic researchers added that additional support needs to be targeted at the poorest households to avoid worsening hardship.

