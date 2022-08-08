Veolia to sell Suez UK waste business for £2bn after watchdog concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Veolia to sell Suez UK waste business for £2bn after watchdog concerns

By Press Association
August 8 2022, 1.45pm
The Veolia integrated waste management facility in Southwark, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
French utilities giant Veolia has said it will sell Suez’s UK waste business to Macquarie for 2.4 billion euros (£2 billion) after regulators raised competition concerns.

Veolia agreed to buy smaller French competitor Suez in a 13 billion euro (£10.9 billion) deal last year.

However, it has had to sell parts of Suez’s waste operations in numerous regions amid concerns over how the merger deal could impact on competition within the sector.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in June that the proposed tie-up between two of the biggest waste and water companies in the UK could lead to higher council tax bills.

The CMA said it was worried that if the two companies were not competing, councils and businesses could face higher bills, and called on the firm to address these fears.

Veolia has said the sale of Suez’s UK operations is designed to remedy this criticism by the watchdog.

Bosses at Veolia said they are confident the merger deal will now receive approval in the UK.

Estelle Brachlianoff, chief executive officer of Veolia, said: “We are very satisfied with this transaction, which is being carried out under excellent conditions that once again demonstrate the attractiveness of the environmental services business and the relevance of our proposal for remedies to the CMA.

“It will create significant value and strengthen our investment capacity in strategic markets.

“The valuation of these assets reflects both the initial price and the synergies expected from the combination, in line with all of the disposals carried out in the frame of the antitrust clearances, which are higher than the acquisition price of Suez.”

