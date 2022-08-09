Holiday Inn owner IHG sees profits surge on travel bounceback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Holiday Inn owner IHG sees profits surge on travel bounceback

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 7.59am
The owner of Holiday Inn has reported soaring half-year profits thanks to the bounce back in demand for business and leisure travel (Mike Egerton/PA)
The owner of Holiday Inn has reported soaring half-year profits thanks to the bounce back in demand for business and leisure travel (Mike Egerton/PA)

The owner of Holiday Inn has reported soaring half-year profits thanks to the bounceback in demand for business and leisure travel.

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) reported pre-tax profits jumping to 299 million US dollars (£248 million) in the six months to June 30, up from 67 million US dollars (£55 million) a year earlier.

Group earnings more than doubled to 361 million US dollars (£299 million) from 138 million US dollars (£114 million).

The UK market saw revenue per available room (RevPAR) – a key measure of performance for hotel chains – edge closer to levels seen before the pandemic struck, down 2% in the second quarter versus 2019, against a fall of 8% for the first half as a whole.

It chalked up a strong improvement in London sites as tourism bounced back, but RevPAR in the capital was still down 10% against 2019, while hotels in the regions across the UK were 1% higher versus 2019.

IHG said owners of its hotels worldwide were facing surging costs and staff hiring difficulties, but added it was using its central buying programme and group scale to help offset this, for example by offering ways to change menus to make savings.

Some smaller hotel owners in the UK have been able to make savings of 7% to 15% on food costs and 10% to 15% on drink costs, it said.

The group announced it was resuming its interim dividend payout following the bumper set of results, at a level that is 10% higher than the last time it was paid out in 2019, while it also unveiled further shareholder returns through a 500 million US dollar (£414 million) share buyback.

Keith Barr, chief executive of IHG Hotels and Resorts, said: “We saw continued strong trading in the first half of 2022 with increased demand for travel in most of our markets.

“This brought group RevPAR very close to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter.”

He added: “While the economic outlook faces uncertainties as central banks and governments take action to manage inflation, we remain confident in our business model and the attractive industry fundamentals that will drive long-term sustainable growth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier