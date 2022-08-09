Hybrid working trend drives up IWG’s revenue but shares tumble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hybrid working trend drives up IWG’s revenue but shares tumble

By Press Association
August 9 2022, 10.37am
Flexible workspace company IWG reported a rise in revenue (Matt Crossick/PA)
Flexible workspace company IWG has said the post-pandemic hybrid working trend drove up its revenue this year but shares fell as the provider reported another year of losses.

IWG, which provides co-working offices around the world, said its system-wide revenue grew 22.3% to £1.3 billion in the first half of the year, up from £1 billion a year earlier.

Underlying earnings jumped substantially to total £122.9 million, rising from £5.4 million in 2021 when lockdowns shut offices during the first few months of the year.

The company, formerly known as Regus, said its pre-tax losses amounted to £70.2 million as it faced the reintroduction of lockdowns in Asia and soaring inflation pushed up staff costs.

However, losses more than halved from £163.3 million in 2021.

Shares in IWG tumbled by more than 13% on Tuesday as investors reacted to the trading update.

The provider has not yet restarted dividend payments which were paused over two years ago. It confirmed on Tuesday that the uncertain economic and political climate is slowing growth.

But bosses are confident in the group’s outlook with hybrid working becoming the preferred option for many global companies.

Office attendance has gone up by a third since January with workers enjoying flexible hours in co-working spaces closer to home, IWG said in July.

Chief executive Mark Dixon said: “With hybrid working becoming the preferred operational model for a rapidly growing number of companies, we remain confident about the continuing structural growth drivers at play in our industry.

“We continue to build resilience and cost efficiency into our business, and we have repeatedly demonstrated our ability to address new challenges.

“These attributes will be important as we continue to navigate the headwinds created by increased geopolitical tensions in Europe, general inflationary pressures, and the ebb and flow of Covid-related restrictions in some markets.

“Overall therefore, we look forward with cautious optimism to the remainder of 2022.”

