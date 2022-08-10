Deliveroo reveals widened losses as Next boss Lord Wolfson quits board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Deliveroo reveals widened losses as Next boss Lord Wolfson quits board

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 10.37am
Deliveroo has posted widened pre-tax losses after seeing cash-strapped consumers cut back on takeaways (PA)
Deliveroo has posted widened pre-tax losses after seeing cash-strapped consumers cut back on takeaways as it revealed Next boss Lord Simon Wolfson had quit its board.

The food delivery giant posted a pre-tax loss of £147.3 million for the first half of 2022, against losses of £95.4 million a year earlier, just weeks after slashing its annual outlook on the back of slumping sales growth.

In another blow for the group, Deliveroo said non-executive director Lord Wolfson, who is chief executive of high street chain Next, had stepped down from its board on Tuesday just 18 months after taking on the role.

Lord Wolfson, who had joined the group’s board in the run up to its stock market listing, said: “After much consideration, and with regret, I believe that the time required to continue in my role at Deliveroo is no longer compatible with my executive and other commitments.”

Deliveroo also announced plans to pull out of the Netherlands, which it said accounted for just 1% of sales by gross transaction value (GTV).

Deliveroo’s results showed growth in GTV sales pared back sharply to 2% on a constant currency basis in the second quarter, down from 12% in the previous three months as the cost-of-living crisis starts to hit demand for takeaways.

Despite this, it notched up half-year revenues of more than £1 billion for the first time, with turnover 12% higher year-on-year.

But last month it downgraded its guidance as it said the slowdown will affect sales over the full year, forecasting annual sales growth of between 4% and 12%, down markedly from the previous 15% to 25% guidance.

Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo, said: “We have made good progress delivering on our profitability plan despite increased consumer headwinds and slowing growth during the period.

“We are confident that in the second half of 2022 and beyond we will see further gains from actions already taken, as well as benefits from new initiatives.”

Joshua Warner, market analyst at City Index, said: “Demand softened in the second quarter compared to the first as consumers became more cost-conscious in the inflationary environment, although Deliveroo said it has continued to gain market share in core markets like the UK, France and Italy and reiterated its full year ambitions.”

He said the plans to quit the Netherlands “will help Deliveroo as it strives to become profitable at the adjusted underlying earnings level over the coming years”.

