Aviva vows to deliver more investor returns after earnings leap higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Aviva vows to deliver more investor returns after earnings leap higher

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 2.53pm
Insurance giant Aviva has seen its shares surge higher after it increased its dividend payment and said it is planning another share buyback programme (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Insurance giant Aviva has seen its shares surge higher after it increased its dividend payment and said it is planning another share buyback programme (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Aviva has seen its shares surge higher after it increased its dividend following better-than-expected figures and said it is planning more share buybacks.

The stock leapt 12% higher on Wednesday as the insurance giant pledged to unveil more investor returns at the end of its full year, having already dished out £4.75 billion to shareholders after selling off chunks of the business in recent years.

It came as the group reported a 14% rise in half-year operating profits to £829 million for the first half of 2022.

Aviva said it is increasing its interim dividend payout by 40% to 10.3p a share.

The firm has come under pressure from activist investor Cevian, which has been pushing for £5 billion in cash returns by the end of 2022.

Aviva group chief executive Amanda Blanc said: “Delivering for our shareholders is at the core of our strategy.”

But she added: “We are very conscious of the pressures currently facing many of our customers, especially the more vulnerable.

“In response we have launched new, low-cost insurance products, and we are increasing the range and amount of support we provide to communities, businesses and our own people during this challenging time.”

Last week, Aviva told staff it will be handing a one-off cost-of-living payment of up to £1,000 to nearly 7,000 employees after the group became the latest firm to offer financial support to struggling workers.

The payment will be made to more than 6,000 employees in the UK who are on full-time salaries of less than £35,000, and an equivalent sum will be made to eligible staff in Canada and Ireland.

Ms Blanc said: “We have made financial commitments to communities to provide advice and support to vulnerable people and businesses, continued to provide affordable but robust products and premium deferral options, and we are making a one-off payment to help 7,000 of our colleagues.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier