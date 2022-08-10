Round-up of strikes breaking out across the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Round-up of strikes breaking out across the country

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 3.17pm
A general view of Birmingham New Street Station (Jacob King/PA)
A general view of Birmingham New Street Station (Jacob King/PA)

Strikes or ballots for industrial action are being announced virtually every day as workers across the country join the growing campaign for “decent” pay rises in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Unions have described it as a “summer of solidarity” amid worsening industrial relations and accusations from union officials that the Government is doing little or nothing to help workers struggling with mounting bills.

Here are some of the upcoming strikes and potential disputes stretching into the autumn.

Rail strikes
A protester on the picket line outside Leeds railway station (Danny Lawson/PA)

– August 10: Workers at a number of industrial sites including Grangemouth in Scotland walked out on unofficial strike over pay.

– August 13: Members of the train drivers’ union Aslef at nine operators will strike for 24 hours.

– August 17 to 21: Staff at exam board AQA who are members of Unison are planning to strike over pay.

– August 18: Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and Unite will strike in the long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions, affecting Network Rail and 14 train companies.

– August 19: RMT members on London Underground will walk out for 24 hours in a dispute over issues including jobs and pensions.

Port of Felixstowe strike
The Port of Felixstowe (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– August 19: Members of Unite on London United buses will also strike for 24 hours in a separate row over pay.

– August 20: Rail strike by the RMT, TSSA and Unite.

– August 21: Unite members at the Port of Felixstowe due to start an eight-day strike over pay.

– August 26 and 31: Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers union strike over pay.

– September 5: Barristers in England and Wales could start an indefinite strike if they vote to step up their current bi-weekly walkouts over Government set fees for legal aid work.

Royal Mail revenue loss
Royal Mail vans (Rui Vieira/PA)

– September 8 and 9: Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers union strike again over pay.

– September 11: A strike ballot of Unite’s NHS members in England closes.

– September 15: A strike ballot of Royal College of Nursing members opens.

– September 16: A strike ballot of Unite’s NHS members in Wales closes.

– September 26: A national strike ballot opens of Public and Commercial Service union members over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier