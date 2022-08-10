Heatwave leads to boom in demand for ice cream makers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Heatwave leads to boom in demand for ice cream makers

By Press Association
August 10 2022, 7.53pm
(PA)
(PA)

Ice cream makers have seen their sales double this week as the heatwave sweeping across Britain fuels a surge in demand.

With the Met Office issuing an extreme weather warning for Thursday onwards with highs of around the mid-30s, supermarkets are gearing up for a mammoth weekend.

However, smaller businesses are already struggling to keep up, with at least one family-owned company working longer hours to keep orders flowing.

A spokeswoman for Mrs Dowsons Ice Cream said: “We’ve been really busy with orders… a week like this with the heatwave, I’d say they’ve definitely doubled.”

The manufacturer has seen visitors flocking to its farm shop, which it runs from Blackburn, Lancashire, along with a rise in demand from wholesale customers.

“The ice cream parlour on the site definitely gets busier on hotter days,” the spokeswoman continued.

“In terms of wholesale customers, you get a lot of customers calling last minute, saying ‘we’re really busy with the weather, can we place last-minute orders?’”

Its traditional flavours have proven popular this week, but – in a sign of Britons branching out into more experimental choices – so has its black cherry amaretto and peardrop.

Similarly, Waitrose ice cream buyer Joe Sharkey said its No.1 Colombian Coffee brand had proved a customer favourite over the heatwave.

Mrs Dowsons monitors Met Office heat warnings as a gauge of demand, and has fortified its supply chain for when temperatures soar later this week.

“We’re definitely prepared when it comes to heatwaves like this with drivers and vans and everything,” the spokeswoman said.

However, members of one family business are having to work “longer hours” to cope with the orders mounting from wholesale customers.

Julia Lewis, of Chester-based L Lewis, said: “It’s just an escalation of getting busier, as people are running out of stocks and wanting more supply.

“They’ve come to the stage where they need replenishing quicker. There’s more stock going and there’s more orders.”

The Met Office has issued an amber heat warning running between Thursday and Sunday, which could see temperatures peak at 36C across southern England and eastern Wales.

Supermarkets believe this will fuel demand even further, with Sainsbury’s forecasting a 120% rise in sales of ice cream cones.

