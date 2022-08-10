The Queen’s signature features for the first time on Royal Mint coins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Queen’s signature features for the first time on Royal Mint coins

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 12.04am Updated: August 11 2022, 6.53am
The Queen’s signature is appearing on a collection of Royal Mint coins for the first time (Royal Mint/PA)
The Queen’s signature is appearing on a collection of Royal Mint coins for the first time.

The £5 denomination coin collection highlights the Queen’s service as her Platinum Jubilee year is celebrated.

The Royal Mint said the collection pays tribute to the Queen’s commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.

The collection is made up of three coin designs. One coin focuses on the Queen’s awards and honours; another highlights the monarch’s work with charities and as a patron; and the third celebrates the Commonwealth.

The collection can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website. Prices range from £13 for what is called a brilliant uncirculated coin to £2,865 for a gold proof version.

Nicola Howell, director of chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said: “This year marks a truly special moment in royal history – Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“To celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible reign, we are delighted to unveil a unique collection which features her signature on all three coins for the first time.

A Royal Mint coin being held
All three coins in the Royal Mint’s new collection feature the Queen’s signature (Royal Mint/PA)

“As the official maker of UK coins, we’re proud to have struck each coin of Her Majesty’s reign and this special collection pays tribute to her commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.”

The coin collection has been designed by Irish artist and illustrator PJ Lynch, whose designs were inspired by and feature the Queen’s signature, as a symbol of her personal commitment to others.

He said of his designs: “When creating this series, I initially focused on the Queen’s hands; she is so often shaking hands – it is how she welcomes and communicates with the people she meets.

“It led me to consider her signature, which is so symbolic, an instrument of state when she signs official documents, but also her personal promise and commitment.”

