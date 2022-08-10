The Queen’s signature features for the first time on Royal Mint coins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen’s signature is appearing on a collection of Royal Mint coins for the first time.

The £5 denomination coin collection highlights the Queen’s service as her Platinum Jubilee year is celebrated.

The Royal Mint said the collection pays tribute to the Queen’s commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.

The collection is made up of three coin designs. One coin focuses on the Queen’s awards and honours; another highlights the monarch’s work with charities and as a patron; and the third celebrates the Commonwealth.

The collection can be purchased from the Royal Mint’s website. Prices range from £13 for what is called a brilliant uncirculated coin to £2,865 for a gold proof version.

Nicola Howell, director of chief commercial officer at the Royal Mint said: “This year marks a truly special moment in royal history – Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“To celebrate Her Majesty’s incredible reign, we are delighted to unveil a unique collection which features her signature on all three coins for the first time.

All three coins in the Royal Mint’s new collection feature the Queen’s signature (Royal Mint/PA)

“As the official maker of UK coins, we’re proud to have struck each coin of Her Majesty’s reign and this special collection pays tribute to her commitment to the Commonwealth, patronage and charitable work.”

The coin collection has been designed by Irish artist and illustrator PJ Lynch, whose designs were inspired by and feature the Queen’s signature, as a symbol of her personal commitment to others.

He said of his designs: “When creating this series, I initially focused on the Queen’s hands; she is so often shaking hands – it is how she welcomes and communicates with the people she meets.

“It led me to consider her signature, which is so symbolic, an instrument of state when she signs official documents, but also her personal promise and commitment.”