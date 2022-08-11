Entain flags worries over consumer outlook as it posts higher earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Entain flags worries over consumer outlook as it posts higher earnings

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 8.05am
Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has posted a 17% hike in half-year earnings, but cautioned it was ‘not immune’ to the cutback in consumer spending (Mike Egerton/PA)


Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has posted a 17% hike in half-year earnings, but cautioned it was “not immune” to the cutback in consumer spending amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The group – which also owns bwin and partypoker online brands – reported underlying pre-tax earnings of £471 million for the six months to June 30 as revenues lifted 19% to £2.1 billion.

Better-than-expected trading in its betting shops helped offset falling online gaming as the pandemic-fuelled boom began to wane, while it also said customers were beginning to cut their spend in the face of soaring cost pressures.

The group said: “The current economic pressures, increasing rates of inflation and increasing energy costs are a cause for concern for many consumers.

“Whilst the group considers itself as relatively resilient to the impacts of economic pressures, it is not immune.

“The directors continue to be vigilant of the economic backdrop.”

The comments came as Entain also unveiled a deal to drive growth in Central and Eastern Europe markets through a joint venture with Czech Republic-based investment firm EMMA Capital and snap up Croatia’s SuperSport Group.

Entain will pay 600 million euros (£506 million) in cash upfront to EMMA for a 75% economic stake in SuperSport, with the new joint venture to be called Entain CEE.

Half-year figures for Entain showed retail net gaming revenues jumped 244% year-on-year as punters returned to bookies now that Covid restrictions have lifted, but its online gaming revenues fell 7%.

Entain last month cut its full-year online gaming revenue outlook due to the weaker forecast for customer spend, predicting flat growth having previously guided for mid to high single figures range.

Reported half-year pre-tax profits dropped to £39.5 million from £130.6 million a year ago as its bottom line suffered from losses on foreign exchange and debt accounting.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, chief executive of Entain, said: “While we remain vigilant to the consumer backdrop, our geographic and product diversity provides resilience which, together with our proven ability to drive superior returns, gives us confidence that we will continue to deliver benefits for our stakeholders.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

