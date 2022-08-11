Heatwave demand for air con and fridges drives up sales for Marks Electrical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Heatwave demand for air con and fridges drives up sales for Marks Electrical

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 10.33am
A surge in people buying air conditioning and replacing their old fridges during the spell of hot weather has driven up sales for electrical retailer Marks Electrical Group (Beresford Hodge/ PA)
A surge in people buying air conditioning and replacing their old fridges during the spell of hot weather has driven up sales for electrical retailer Marks Electrical Group (Beresford Hodge/ PA)

A surge in people buying air conditioning and replacing their old fridges during the spell of hot weather has driven up sales for electrical retailer Marks Electrical Group.

The Leicester-headquartered company reported its revenue grew 13.7% to £27.7 million in the four months to July 31, up from £24.3 million a year earlier.

Consumers were snapping up air conditioning units, vacuum cleaners, washers and dryers, and televisions, the retailer said.

The UK has experienced a heatwave in recent weeks with temperatures soaring to more than 40C (104F) in some parts of the country.

Marks Electrical, which offers a free, next day delivery service, said that sales rose despite challenging conditions, as rising inflation chips away at households’ disposable income.

Mark Smithson, the group’s chief executive, said: “We’ve seen strong competitive activity both in pricing and marketing, with heavy discounting of headline prices and higher cost per click marketing expenses.

“Despite this, we have maintained our tight control on inventory, cost management and disciplined capital allocation, ensuring we are in a healthy cash position and remaining focused on profitable market share gains.”

Mr Smithson added that the outlook for the remainder of the year is difficult to predict, however.

Shares in the company lifted by more than 6% following the trading update on Thursday.

However, shares have slid by more than 35% since the retailer first listed on the London Stock Exchange, back in November last year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier