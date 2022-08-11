Leeds Bradford Airport hits back in security staff pay row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The chief executive of an airport has accused a union of a “cynical move” by announcing security staff have voted to strike over pay.

The GMB said its members at Leeds Bradford Airport backed industrial action by 93%, warning they will walk out at the end of August if they do not receive a “meaningful” pay offer.

The airport (LBA) said on Thursday the dispute relates to less than a quarter of its security staff.

A statement said: “LBA has engaged openly and co-operatively with GMB throughout the pandemic.

“However, prior to the notification of industrial action, LBA had not received any request from GMB to enter into negotiations for future additional salary increases.

“This action has come without warning and without discussions with LBA.

“Since February 1 2022, LBA has increased total remuneration of front-line security staff by 11.1% and more highly skilled security staff by 15.6%.

“Of these amounts, only 2.5% in each case relates to a company performance related payment.”

Chief executive Vincent Hodder said: “We are disappointed at this cynical move to industrial action before requesting any negotiations.

“Despite the damage to the aviation industry during the pandemic, we have done everything we can to increase the pay of our front line staff, and feel that pay increases of up to 15% is a considerable step in improving conditions.

“We remain committed to working with GMB and our staff to reach agreement and thereby avoid unnecessary strike action.”