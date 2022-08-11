Entain hopes to ride out cost crisis as hard-up punters stay at home more

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entain hopes to ride out cost crisis as hard-up punters stay at home more

By Press Association
August 11 2022, 12.51pm
The finance boss of Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has said people are staying at home amid the cash crisis (John Stillwell/PA)
The finance boss of Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has said the group may be one of the “lucky ones” amid the cost-of-living crisis thanks to punters choosing to stay home more to save cash.

Rob Wood, chief financial officer and deputy chief executive of Entain, told the PA news agency it is hoping to weather the crisis as customers cut back on their spending in bars and restaurants and have a flutter instead.

He said while the firm is “not immune,” it has proven to be resilient in times of wider economic woes.

He said when feeling financially under pressure, consumers “tend to go to pubs, restaurants and cinemas less, which means they are at home more, which means they may be watching the telly” and look to bet on big televised sports events.

The women’s Euro football championship saw it take five times more bets than the tournament in previous years, he added, with around two million bets placed in a sign that demand has so far not easing off for sports betting.

“It’s low spend and cheap entertainment, and that’s why our customers carry on,” he added, pointing out that the average size of a bet in the UK is around £7.

The group’s half-year results showed that online gaming revenues fell in an early sign that customers are beginning to cut their spend in the face of soaring cost pressures.

It also dropped as the group comes up against strong comparisons from a year earlier, when Covid restrictions provided a boost to online gambling.

Entain said it hopes for growth in online gaming revenues over the second half, though it last month cut its full-year online gaming revenue outlook, predicting flat growth having previously guided for mid to high single figures range.

The group said: “The current economic pressures, increasing rates of inflation and increasing energy costs are a cause for concern for many consumers.

“Whilst the group considers itself as relatively resilient to the impacts of economic pressures, it is not immune.

“The directors continue to be vigilant of the economic backdrop.”

The firm – which also owns bwin and partypoker online brands – posted a 17% hike in underlying pre-tax earnings to £471 million for the six months to June 30 as revenues lifted 19% to £2.1 billion, helping shares rise 6% in the FTSE 100 Index.

It unveiled a deal alongside the results to drive growth in central and eastern Europe markets through a joint venture with Czech Republic-based investment firm EMMA Capital and snap up Croatia’s SuperSport Group.

Entain will pay 600 million euros (£506 million) in cash upfront to EMMA for a 75% economic stake in SuperSport, with the new joint venture to be called Entain CEE.

It comes as part of aims to tap further into the central and eastern Europe gambling market, which is estimated to be worth around £5 billion.

Half-year figures for Entain showed retail net gaming revenues jumped by a better-than-expected 244% year-on-year as punters returned to bookies now that Covid restrictions have lifted, which helped offset the fall in online gaming revenues.

