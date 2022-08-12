GSK attacks ‘meritless claims’ over heartburn drug Zantac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

GSK attacks ‘meritless claims’ over heartburn drug Zantac

By Press Association
August 12 2022, 11.23am
GSK and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon have criticised market speculation over heartburn drug Zantac that sent its shares plummeting on Thursday (Fiona Hanson/PA)
GSK and its consumer spin-off brand Haleon have hit back at market speculation over heartburn drug Zantac that sent its shares plummeting on Thursday.

Pharma giant GSK bashed the “meritless claims” which alleged that the use of Zantac, known chemically as ranitidine, increases the risk of cancer in patients.

It said in a statement on Friday: “The overwhelming weight of the scientific evidence supports the conclusion that there is no increased cancer risk associated with the use of ranitidine.

“Suggestions to the contrary are therefore inconsistent with the science, and GSK will vigorously defend itself against all meritless claims alleging otherwise.”

Consumer health group Haleon confirmed it is not party to any of the claims surrounding Zantac, nor is it primarily liable for the product given other companies have sold it over the counter.

The statements come amid growing investor uncertainty around ongoing litigation relating to Zantac.

The drug was owned by GSK but distribution was halted and the drug was recalled in 2019 after regulators raised concerns that the product contained potential cancer-causing impurities.

In June, Haleon highlighted in its prospectus that Zantac is named in outstanding lawsuits, with a trial due to begin on August 22 in the US.

Billions of pounds were lost from the share price values of both Haleon and GSK on Thursday as investors reacted to the emerging reports.

Since Tuesday around £8 billion has been wiped off the price of London-listed GSK.

Litigation analysts from Bloomberg have suggested that a settlement in the lawsuits could cost between five and seven billion dollars (£4.1 – £5.8 billion), with GSK potentially liable for around 30% of the value, so up to around two billion dollars (£1.7 billion), Shore Capital said.

But GSK assured investors that there is no cancer risk of using ranitidine, based on evidence gathered from 11 scientific studies into the drug.

Shares in both companies stabilised following the statement, with GSK’s share price lifting by more than 3% and Haleon edging up by more than 1%.

