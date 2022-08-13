Lowest income households hit hardest by soaring energy bills, says think-tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lowest income households hit hardest by soaring energy bills, says think-tank

By Press Association
August 14 2022, 12.03am
Households on low incomes will have to reduce their spending power by three times as much as high income households in order to afford their energy bills this winter, according to the Resolution Foundation (Steve Parsons/PA)
Households on low incomes will have to reduce their spending power by three times as much as high income households in order to afford their energy bills this winter, according to a think-tank.

The Resolution Foundation’s predictions were based on forecasts by consultants Cornwall Insight that the energy price cap could surge to £4,266 from January.

Poorer households, in the lowest fifth of the income distribution, will have to cut nearly £1 in every £4 (24%) of their “non-essential” spending in order to be able to put on the heating, pay the rent and afford food, transport and communication from January to March 2023, the Foundation estimated.

But the richest tenth of households will cut back around £1 in every £12 (8%) of their non-essential spending to accommodate higher heating bills, reflecting the fact that gas and electricity expenditure make up a much smaller proportion of their total outgoings, the Foundation said.

A key point, too, the Foundation added, is that the jump in energy costs will coincide with winter, when household demand increases substantially.

Nearly half of annual household gas costs come from usage between January and March, it said.

The think-tank said the type of housing people live in will also play a big part in just how much their costs soar, with the financial consequences of living in energy-inefficient homes hitting lower-income families hardest.

The Foundation is focused on improving the living standards of those on low-to-middle incomes.

A package of cost-of-living support, which includes a £400 discount on energy bills for households generally, plus targeted support for those who are particularly vulnerable, is being rolled out over the coming months.

Karl Handscomb, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “With the support package announced in May now clearly hundreds of pounds per household short of what will be needed, and households already facing difficult budgeting decisions, the Government will need to act swiftly to put in place the necessary energy bill support this winter.

“Helping the lowest income households, who will be hit hardest by soaring energy bills – and forced to cut back their expenditure by almost three times as much as the richest households – remains the core priority.

“But preventing families on middle incomes from falling behind on unaffordable energy bills should also be an important part of any new strategy.

“Longer-term, the fact that families in energy-inefficient housing will be facing some of the most severe rises also highlights the need to source cheaper energy, by rolling out low cost renewables, and for a drive to properly insulate the UK’s homes.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We know the pressures people are facing with rising costs, which is why we have continually taken action to help households by phasing in £37 billion worth of support.

“Eight million of the most vulnerable households will see £1,200 extra support, provided in instalments across the year, and everyone will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills over winter.”

