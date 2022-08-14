Chancellor urged to act over £750m in business rates disputes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Chancellor urged to act over £750m in business rates disputes

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 12.03am
High street businesses pay rates to their local council (Gareth Fuller/PA)
High street businesses pay rates to their local council (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Companies in England are still waiting for around £750 million in potential tax rebates, new research suggests.

Experts on Monday called on the Chancellor to hurry the potential payments to firms that have challenged their business rates.

Rates are paid based on the value of the property that a company uses. Under a system introduced in 2017, the firms are able to challenge the valuation of their properties that is used to calculate how much they owe the local council in tax.

But in the three months to the end of June, just 2,830 such challenges were resolved – down 28% from the previous quarter.

More than 4,200 cases were received by HM Revenue and Customs in the same period, according to Altus Group, which advises commercial real estate companies.

“There is a cost-of-doing-business crisis, insolvencies are on the rise, yet firms are being denied a vital cash injection as their rates challenges are kicked down the road,” said Robert Hayton, UK president of Altus Group.

He called on Nadhim Zahawi to intervene and set targets for how many cases need to be resolved by the end of the year.

More than 5,600 companies became insolvent in the three months to the end of June, according to the Insolvency Service.

It is 13% higher than the previous quarter and 81% up on a year ago.

Companies are having to face rising inflation, which is pushing up the costs they have to pay. They will also likely be faced with the prospect of a recession in the UK next year.

The Bank of England has forecast that the economy will start contracting in the fourth quarter of this year and continue shrinking every quarter in 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier