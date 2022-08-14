Big Issue announces partnership with Citroen for electric vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Big Issue announces partnership with Citroen for electric vehicles

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 12.04am Updated: August 15 2022, 9.13am
Big Issue magazines distributed via electric Citroen van (BigIssue/PA)
Big Issue magazines distributed via electric Citroen van (BigIssue/PA)

The Big Issue Group and Citroen have announced a three-year partnership which will see the company provide the magazine group with a fleet of electric light commercial vehicles.

The Big Issue fleet currently covers 350,000 miles a year, transporting more than two million magazines to 3,300 vendors across the UK.

The first electric vans will be used in Bristol, Bath, Bournemouth, Norwich and Newcastle on August 15.

The Big Issue said that with many cities now becoming Clean Air Zones and charging older vehicles for travelling in city centres to reduce pollution, the partnership has come at a vital time.

Laurentiu Lukacs, who sells the magazine in Bristol, said: “It’s good that the company is starting to go greener for the planet.

“My customers like it when the magazine covers political issues – so, I think they will be happy that we are starting to use electric vehicles.”

Russell Blackman, Big Issue Group managing director of commercial, said: “Citroen’s market-leading approach to innovation and affordability of electric vehicles is the exact reason why they are the ideal partner to work with Big Issue Group.

“Our partnership will allow us to make even greater strides in the support and services we provide for the most marginalised across the country. In cities and remote, rural locations, we will be able to respond quickly when our vendors need us the most.

“This is a great demonstration of how two leading brands are working together, driving change for good.”

Eurig Druce, Citroen’s UK managing director, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Big Issue Group in their important work ‘changing lives through enterprise’, and in particular to support their transition to electric vehicles so they can become more sustainable.

“Big Issue Group is a fantastic organisation that has been working to improve people’s lives for over 30 years by providing work opportunities – a hand up, not a hand out is a philosophy we can definitely get behind.”

Big Issue south-east frontline manager Hattie Greenyer said: “Having reliable vans is so important to us and getting these e-LCVs as part of our new lease partnership with Citroen will help us to reach more pitches for support services and increase the number of pitches we can get to in a day.

“That means we’re helping more vendors to sell more magazines, and able to provide more day-to-day support that they need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]