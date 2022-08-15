Phoenix Group shrugs off ‘challenging’ backdrop with record first half

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phoenix Group shrugs off ‘challenging’ backdrop with record first half

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 8.01am
Phoenix Group has hailed record first half results (Phoenix/PA)
Bosses at Phoenix Group have said the insurance giant performed “very strongly” over the first half of 2022 despite the “challenging” economic backdrop.

The life insurance and savings firm said it is confident about its outlook for the rest of the year after cash generation increased by 8.9% to a record £950 million over the six months to June, compared with the same period last year.

It told shareholders that it expects cash generation to be at the top end of its target range of £1.3 billion to £1.4 billion for the whole of 2022.

Phoenix said this was buoyed by new business, with cash generated by new clients more than doubling to £430 million over the half year.

The update comes a week after Phoenix continued its recent acquisition activity with a £248 million takeover of Sun Life UK.

Phoenix also increased its interim dividend by 3% to 24.8p per share as it hailed the results.

Andy Briggs, chief executive officer of Phoenix Group, said: “Phoenix has performed very strongly in the first half of the year despite the challenging macro environment.

“We have once again delivered a record set of financial results, which was underpinned by the strong progress we have made across our strategic priorities.

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure we can support our customers and colleagues impacted by the increased cost of living, building on our programme of activities for our most vulnerable customers and offering a range of support to our colleagues including a one-off payment.

“As the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business, we are driven by our core social purpose.”

