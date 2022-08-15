Joules hires Jonathon Brown as next chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joules hires Jonathon Brown as next chief

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 9.01am
Joules has hired a new chief (Joules/PA)
Joules has hired a new chief (Joules/PA)

Joules has hired former Compare The Market chief Jonathon Brown as its next boss.

The fashion and lifestyle retailer will take over the role from Nick Jones, who revealed plans to leave the business in May.

Mr Jones said he would step down after a torrid start to the year, with profit warnings following a surge in cost inflation and pressure on consumer confidence.

The company’s shares have dropped by more than 80% over the past 12 months.

Joules said Mr Brown will take over as chief executive officer next month (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joules also confirmed last week that it is currently in talks to sell a minority stake to retail rival Next in a move which could raise around £15 million.

The new chief executive officer will initially join the business on September 7 for a handover period before taking the reins fully on September 30.

Mr Brown was most recently chief executive officer of Compare The Market, part of BGL Group, but had previously held leadership roles across a number of UK retailers.

He was previously chief executive officer of MandM Direct, where he led a turnaround of the firm’s operations.

The boss also previously held director roles at B&Q owner Kingfisher and department store giant John Lewis.

“I am delighted to have been selected to lead Joules at such an important time in its development,” Mr Brown said.

“Joules is a very strong brand, with a highly relevant purpose and product proposition.

“Whilst there have been some headwinds in the past year, I am very excited by the business’ future opportunities.

“The group is making strong progress against its clear plans to improve profitability by simplifying the business and optimising the cost base.”

Ian Filby, non-executive chairman of Joules, added: “The board was in unanimous agreement that, amongst some very high calibre candidates, Jonathan was the standout choice to be our new CEO.

“He has significant experience across the retail and digital industries, a proven track-record of delivering business transformation, and the vision and ambition to lead Joules through the next stages of its development.”

