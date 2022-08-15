Rail fares rise in England will be below inflation rate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail fares rise in England will be below inflation rate

By Press Association
August 15 2022, 9.33am
Next year's increase in rail fares in England will be below the current rate of inflation, the Government has announced (Ben Birchall/PA)
Next year’s increase in rail fares in England will be below the current rate of inflation, the Government has announced (Ben Birchall/PA)

Next year’s increase in rail fares in England will be below the current rate of inflation, the Government has announced.

Changes in regulated fares such as season tickets are traditionally implemented on the first working day of the year and based on the previous July’s retail price index (RPI), which for 2022 will be announced on Wednesday.

But the Department for Transport (DfT) said next year’s rise in fares will be delayed until March and will be lower than the RPI figure for last month.

Passengers board a London Underground train at Shepherd's Bush station on the Central Line
Earlier this year the largest rise in rail fares in nearly a decade added more than £100 to the cost of many annual season tickets (Alamy/PA)

June’s RPI was 11.8%.

An increase around that figure would add hundreds of pounds to the cost of many annual season tickets.

A DfT spokesman said: “The Government is taking decisive action to reduce the impact inflation will have on rail fares during the cost-of-living crisis, and will not be increasing fares as much as the July RPI figure.

“We are also again delaying the increase to March 2023, temporarily freezing fares for passengers to travel at a lower price for the entirety of January and February as we continue to take steps to help struggling households.”

Campaigners have been lobbying for the Government to stop using RPI to calculate the annual fare increase.

Waterloo Mainline Railway Station, London, UK
The increase which usually comes into effect in January will be delayed until March in a bid ‘to help struggling households’ (Alamy/PA)

Paul Tuohy, from the Campaign for Better Transport, told the Daily Mail even a small increase to fares could price large numbers of commuters off trains altogether.

He added: “We urgently need a fares freeze for 2023.”

It comes as rail industry bosses and the Aslef union are expected to hold formal talks in the coming days after a strike on Saturday shut down large parts of the rail network.

Picket lines were set up in locations including London, Hull, Manchester and Liverpool amid disputes over jobs, pay and conditions.

Rail travellers at New Street station, Birmingham with arrivals and departures timetable
The price rise which will come into effect next year will be lower than the rate of inflation (Alamy/PA)

Further strikes are planned for Thursday and Friday with members of the RMT and TSSA unions staging industrial action.

Earlier this year the largest rise in rail fares in nearly a decade added more than £100 to the cost of many annual season tickets.

Commuters were hit hard by the price increase of up to 3.8% in England and Wales.

Wales usually makes similar fares changes to England while the Scottish Government has not announced in plan for 2023.

Fares in Northern Ireland are set by operator Translink, which does not use RPI.

