Ofwat chief defends water regulation regime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ofwat chief defends water regulation regime

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 10.04am
The dry weather has put renewed scrutiny on water companies (PA)
The dry weather has put renewed scrutiny on water companies (PA)

The head of Ofwat has defended water regulation, saying targets for areas such as leaks are “challenging but achievable”.

David Black, chief executive of the water regulator for England and Wales, said he does have concerns about the performance of some companies, but also said there “isn’t sufficient account given” for what is happening in the sector.

The Ofwat chief executive’s comments come amid renewed scrutiny of water companies during a period of drought and with some areas of the country facing hosepipe bans.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme and asked if the targets set for leaks are tough enough, Mr Black said: “Yes, we set challenging but achievable targets for water companies, leakage being one of them.

“So at the last price review we challenged the sector to reduce leakage by 16% and the latest information we have shows that 13 out of 17 companies (are) on track to deliver that in the first two years.”

He added: “I can point elsewhere in the (targets) regime where fewer companies are succeeding, so for example on pollution incidence less companies are successful.

“So we have set challenging targets and in fact at the last price review four out of 17 companies appealed our determination. So they thought the determination was too tough, and one of their contentions was that the targets were too challenging.”

Mr Black said: “Where companies are falling short on leakage they will incur penalties on that. It may be that they are outperforming the regime elsewhere. But overall the sector as a whole has underperformed against the price review thus far into the period.”

He added: “We certainly agree that customers should get better service and expect better service and that’s why we have set performance targets that aim in every case to drive better performance from companies.

“There are some companies like Thames Water which have been repeated poor performers and we have taken action against them and other companies.”

Asked how having 11,000 leaks could not be in breach of targets, he said: “Water companies have 350,000km of pipes underground. There are obviously risks of leaks right across the networks.”

But he added water companies need to “monitor and manage this better”.

Asked if he thinks there is nothing wrong with the system, Mr Black said: “No, I think that companies like Thames and Southern really need to up their game. I think it’s very concerning that other companies that may be performing better in the sector it casts a long shadow when we see poor performance.”

Asked about people who think that regulation has failed, he said: “We think there isn’t sufficient account given for what’s actually happening in the system. So we appreciate it is complex, it is difficult to understand.

“We are determined to drive better outcomes from company performance. Companies have fallen short, we will hold them to account. We think customers deserve better, and we will keep pushing the sector to work harder and to do better.”

Mr Black also said there is more to making the system resilient than targets, but defended investment in the sector since privatisation.

He said it is not true that investment has dropped every decade since privatisation, adding: “The data on Ofwat’s website shows that investment has been largely constant over time, but net investment in the sector has increased by fourfold since privatisation.

“There has been substantial investment in the sector. Over £170 billion since privatisation.”

Mr Black added: “We have 18 strategic water resource schemes being funded to be developed for the next price review. These are major new water reservoirs, major water transfer schemes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

Only around a fifth of Britain’s train services will operate on Thursday and Saturday during the latest rail strikes (Yui Mok/PA)
Only travel on strike days if ‘absolutely necessary’, rail passengers advised
Industrial disputes, severe weather and coronavirus-related staff sickness caused the worst year for train reliability in Britain since records began (James Manning/PA)
Worst year on record for train cancellations
Energy bills are set to soar this winter (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills could hit £5,500 next April, latest dire prediction suggests
UK unemployment could peak at more than 5% next year (Philip Toscano/PA)
Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out further action on the cost-of-living crisis until his successor has taken office (Oli Scarff/PA)
Two-thirds say Government not doing enough to help with cost of living
An investigation into alleged mis-selling by housebuilder Barratt Homes has been dropped by the competition watchdog after it found ‘insufficient’ evidence to proceed with legal action (Chris Redburn/PA)
Watchdog drops case against Barratt Homes in leasehold mis-selling scandal
Ted Baker has agreed a £211 million takeover by Authentic Brands Group, the US owner of Reebok and Juicy Couture (PA)
Ted Baker agrees £211m takeover by Reebok owner Authentic Brands
Ryanair said it will add more than 500 flights serving London Stansted during the October half-term school holiday after Heathrow extended its cap on passenger numbers (Niall Carson/PA)
Ryanair to boost Stansted flights in response to Heathrow passenger cap
Shoppers have witnessed an 11.6% surge in grocery prices for the past month (Martin Rickett/PA)
Grocery bills soar at fastest rate since 2008
Analysts had predicted that wages would increase by 4.5% (Victoria Jones/PA)
Workers face record pay slump against surging inflation

More from The Courier

Sky commentator and ex Liverpool Footballer Graeme Souness. Photo: Andy Hooper/Daily Mail.
STEVEN LAWTHER: Words matter in women's football and Graeme Souness' 'man's game' comment isn't…
0
The Royal Mail delivery office on Breadalbane Terrace, Perth. Image: Google.
Five Royal Mail vans vandalised at Perth delivery office
0
JK Rowling Jerry Sadowitz and Salman Rushdie have all found themselves on the freedom of speech frontline.
JIM SPENCE: Jerry Sadowitz's freedom of speech is under attack and so is yours…
0
Ian Blackford and Jason Grant.
Tayside 'period dignity' officer should have been a woman, says SNP's Ian Blackford
Tributes: Bruce Robertson passed away on July 25, aged 84
Passing of former Dundee United director Bruce Robertson marks end of an era at…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous Driver Picture shows; David Skene. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/08/2022
Diabetic dad led police on low-speed chase near Perth after blood-sugar levels dropped