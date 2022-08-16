Ted Baker agrees £211m takeover by Reebok owner Authentic Brands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ted Baker agrees £211m takeover by Reebok owner Authentic Brands

By Press Association
August 16 2022, 10.07am
Ted Baker has agreed a £211 million takeover by Authentic Brands Group, the US owner of Reebok and Juicy Couture (PA)
Ted Baker has agreed a £211 million takeover by Authentic Brands Group, the US owner of Reebok and Juicy Couture.

Shares in the British fashion brand jumped on Tuesday morning after it confirmed the agreement following months of takeover speculation.

Ted Baker’s board told shareholders they have recommended a 110p per share deal.

If confirmed, the deal will be worth almost a third less than the 160p per share approach ABG was contemplating in May as potential suitors circled the retail business.

Nevertheless, it represents a significant premium to Ted Baker’s current share price, which had slumped since the start of the year.

The retailer, which has nearly 400 locations, launched a formal sale process in April after US private equity firm Sycamore made a series of approaches for the brand and following interest from a number of other interested buyers.

Ted Baker selected a preferred bidder but saw its shares drop after the unnamed frontrunner bowed out in June.

Helena Feltham, interim chairwoman of Ted Baker, said: “In April 2022, after receiving a number of unsolicited bid proposals and having consulted with our major shareholders, the Ted Baker board decided to launch a formal sale process to evaluate interest in the business.

“The process was thorough and attracted global interest.

“Today, we are announcing an all-cash offer from ABG.

“The Ted Baker board believes the offer, which is supported by Ted Baker shareholders with a majority of shares, represents a fair value for shareholders and balances the company’s growth prospects with the risks of the uncertain economic environment in which the business is operating.”

